Weird things keep happening in this world, and usually it’s best not to look for explanation – because then it’s just a rabbit hole. Imagine being robbed, only to be left with an explanation from the person who robbed you – that’s the conundrum none of us need in life. This time, a thief who stole a laptop, contacted the owner of the same laptop apologizing him for doing it.

A Twitter user shared the screenshot of the apology mail that he received from the person who stole his laptop. He used the owner’s email account to email him the apology, and well, that’s just smart. The thief also added that he saw the research proposal that the laptop’s owner was working on, and even attached it with the email. Who says there’s no empathy left?

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

According to this screenshot and the email, the person who stole the laptop needed the money – and just like the owner, we have mixed feelings too. However, after taking advice from the internet, the Twitter user tried buying his laptop back, and let’s just say it didn’t end well. Just when we thought that this story couldn’t get more flair, the owner got robbed by the same person, yet again.

Clearly, one mustn’t take advice on the internet.

Back and safe but not okay. It was a trap they gave me a beating and took the R5k and my phone. If it wasn't the taxi driver that decided to stop when he saw the situation it would have been worse than this. NEVER take advice on the internet. ✌💔 pic.twitter.com/0aLrR5UAJZ — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 31, 2022

Twitter definitely has a lot to say.

Is it just me seeing the thief's pic attached to his email?😂 pic.twitter.com/xANXnLdrRF — Darker Skinn_⏱_ (@BradleyCarl256) October 30, 2022

Bruh said I might be a thief but I’m not a dick 😭 — Cran-Grape Papi 🍇 (@Da_real_ctaylah) October 30, 2022

Exactly

And keep to time,he said. — Kenneth Kevin (@prolific_59) October 30, 2022

Ngl I would have responded with “I’m not worried about not getting my laptop back cause I built a tracker into it. So the police will find it regardless whether it’s the location you’re sending this email from, or your customer’s.Have a nice day ☺️



Ps:the police got the address” pic.twitter.com/5heq6ZAt4X — Gary’s random tweets (@tweets_by_trey_) October 30, 2022

I dunno how to feel about this hey😫🤔 on one hand wtf you stole for me, on the other this is the mosy considerate laptop thief in the history of laptop theft🤷🏾‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/LYTgHSUbyY — 🍅 Mr All Gold 🍅 (@ted_pops) October 30, 2022

This is just too much information to process on a Tuesday morning.