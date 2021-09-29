The idea of tying of the know with your partner and starting your 'forever together' with them is quite romantic. But it is also a huge commitment and it requires a lot of effort from both sides. It's not always butterflies and who can tell this better than those who are married.

So, here's a few things married people want singles/unmarried people to know because they have firshand experience.

1. Liking your partner is so much more important than loving them.

I’d arguably say, liking your partner is more important than loving them. — Robert (@_wemissROBERT) August 18, 2020

2. There's nothing like 'never go to bed angry'. At times you would want to sleep on issues and discuss them in the morning.

AdamMGrant: “Never go to bed angry” is questionable advice.



Sometimes it’s better to wait until you cool off to have the argument.



Other times you can prevent the fight before it happens. Data: relationship checkups can help to resolve issues before th… https://t.co/ywF9VwJl51 — Jonathan Yabut (@jonathanyabut) September 22, 2021

3. You will rarely sleep in one blanket. Better get two separates ones because you wouldn't want to feel cold all night.

I don't understand couples who sleep together under one blanket. fuck off I want my own, im gonna burrito myself in this — 👽Alex (NOT ALICE)👽 (@purrrcell) February 9, 2019

4. It's okay to sleep in different rooms if one of you doesn't want to get disturbed.

5. You might not be attracted to your partner and still love them.

Understand that love and attraction are two different things. Being in a relationship does not make you insensitive to other people’s charm and values. You can be attracted by other people but still remain faithful and truly in love with your partner. — 🕊 (@vaIcntino) April 29, 2018

6. Do not expect your partner to be the same person you once dated. People change with responsibilities.

7. The honeymoon phase doesn't last long. The love and respect you have for each other does.

every relationship has a honeymoon phase, too bad it doesn't last long — Nicole ♥ (@CarnelianBeauty) June 11, 2012

8. It's not always 50:50. There'll be days when you will need more support and love than your partner and vice versa.

9. At times, you will apologise for hurting your partner's feelings and that doesn't mean you are wrong. You can still have a healthy discussion.

10. Cleaning, cooking and other household chores will be shared between you two and it's never one person's responsibility.

On average, couples who share household chores have more sex than ones who don't (in case you needed a reason to wash the dishes). — Bedsider (@Bedsider) March 19, 2018

11. You can be in the same home and not interact because you are watching different shows/movies in different rooms.

12. Choose someone whose company you genuinely enjoy and not only because you've been together for long.

13. There's nothing like unlimited sex. You will still need consent.

It's all a scam. You don't get unlimited sex after marriage. Ration card banwana padta hai. — Hinna Devi Singh (@hinnaz) September 26, 2013

14. Having a shared sense of humour helps a lot.

15. Both partners will have to put in effort to make it work.

Take these bits of advice because it's from someone who's been there.