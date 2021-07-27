Renting an apartment in India can be full of challenges. From landlords to brokers and society rules you have to deal with so much.

Here's a quick guide on things you should keep in mind while renting a home in India.

1. Understand the increment in rent.

You should decide the rate of increase in rent along with your landlord. For residential properties in most parts of India, landlords can only increase the rent by around 10-11% every year.

The Rent Control Act regulates the increase in rent and in case of any dispute you can refer to its provisions. Also, it is better to negotiate the amount in advance and get it written in the agreement to avoid conflicts in future.

2. Who will be responsible for the maintenance of the flat?

It is generally the landlord's responsibility to pay for the maintenance of the property, except some minor wear and tear. Many societies collect a maintenance fee towards this. So, get a clarity from your landlord before you sign the agreement.

3. You can negotiate on the security deposit.

The security deposit amount asked by landlords varies across cities in India. It can range anywhere between 1 month to 1 year. You can always bargain with the landlord to lower the security deposit.

Ensure that the amount agreed upon is mentioned in the rent agreement, as you will have to claim it when you vacate the house. Also, be aware of the rent control acts of your state as the one for Delhi states that landlords cannot seek an amount more than two month’s rent as security deposit.

4. When can the landlord ask you to evict the flat?

No matter what the reason is, it is necessary for the landlord to give a prior notice of 15 days or more if they are asking you to vacate the premises.

5. You do not need a new agreement if the landlord sells the property.

The tenancy agreement continues to hold even if the old landlord sells the property to someone else. The new owner will have to honour the terms of agreement and if they wish to change, a new agreement will be required.

6. Check additional costs.

While talking about the rent, check with the landlord if the monthly rent is inclusive or exclusive of electricity, gas, water and other additional costs.

7. India does not have any laws against discrimination on the basis of religion and communities in the private rent market.

In the absence of a law that explicitly prohibits discrimination in the rental housing space, very few tenants file police complaints against housing societies for discrimination.

8. Make sure that the apartment is pet-friendly before you sign the agreement.

If you wish to have a pet with you, talk about it to your landlord beforehand. It can be a majot cause of argument later on.

9. Do proper research on brokerage if you are looking for a house through a broker.

Brokers and agencies can charge you extra if you do not have the right knowledge of the brokerage costs in a particular city or area.

10. Make sure that the rent agreement has the following points and is made on a stamp paper.

Duration of contract, rent amount, security deposit, notice period, inspection rights, maintenance costs, etc.

Have more questions? Let us know in the comments section below.