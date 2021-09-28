We all learn a lot of things in our childhood. So, what values & lessons we nurture in children matter a lot.

And there are so many things we need to stop preaching & get done with from our childhood. This Reddit talks about those things, and I hope we learn from them.

1. "We need to stop teaching everyone that girls absolutely need to have kids right after marriage, that they need to drop everything they're passionate about to care for them, and that they will feel empty without them. And that boys can't cry, that they have to constantly be the strong ones, women are inferior, and they have to protect them."



2. "That sex and sexuality is something to be ashamed of. If they grow up associating sex with shame, disgust, or something NEVER to be discussed. They're going to learn about it eventually but in secret and not always from reliable sources."

3. "Abstinence. It never works. Time and time again, studies show that abstinence doesn’t work, and the only way you’ll make any sort of impact is if you teach kids how to practice safe sex, what STDs are, and how to wear a fucking condom."



4. "To “stop crying”. This. This right here. Want your children to hate you and detest you? This is how. Let kids express their emotions!"

5. "That you must have children in order to be happy."

6. "Cutesy and incorrect names for their genitals. Teach them the correct names!"

7. "That saying No is rude. I wanna teach my kid it’s okay to refuse something or just say “no” without any reason."

8. "That everyone is your friend. It’s not true. I had to tell my 9-year-old niece that sometimes people aren’t going to like her, and it’s just how it is."



9. "To finish the food on your plate if you’re not still hungry. Note: don’t waste food. Save leftovers if you can."

10. "Their worries and concerns are small or silly. Stop making them feel dumb or embarrassed for saying or doing something wrong. Most of all, it’s normal for mom or dad to post those moments on their social media page. Just stop."

11. "That you can’t disrespect adults, but they can disrespect you."

12. "That they’re more special than other kids. It’s a recipe for future entitled adults."

13. "That if someone is picking on them, it means they like them. Gonna set them up for a lot of problems later in life."

14. "Accepting hugs / physical contact from anyone, regardless of if the child is comfortable. It forces the kids to have a weird relationship with consent."

15. "Respect doesn’t come automatically with age. It must always be earned through respectful behavior."

16. "Stop making them share everything for the sake of sharing. Teach them to set healthy boundaries. Teach them about donations and charity. Teach them sharing in moderation."

17. "To be ashamed when they're wrong. People should be thrilled to learn they're wrong because it's an opportunity to learn."



18. "The good guys will always win in the end."

19. "Hitting someone doesn't mean they like you. It's almost encouraging, and I think gives people warped views on affection as they get older."



20. "What do you want to be when you grow up?" is such a common question, but feels like it implies that they are the job they do and that's the most important thing that they will have or do."

21. "That adults know what they are doing and have it all figured out. It's more of the impression of it, but they need to know that it's okay to not know what you're doing so they don't freak out towards the end of high school and after it."



22. "That some things are fun and others aren't. That some foods are tasty, and others are healthy. Let kids decide for themselves what they like."

23. "That the majority opinion is always right, while the minority opinion is always wrong. This will just create a conformist who doesn't think for themselves, but merely follows the popular opinion and kids themselves that it comes from their own thinking."

24. "We should stop teaching a one-sided view of history. Textbooks often paint many wars as a good vs. evil story when in reality it’s much more complicated."



25. "Religion. That's stuff that they can look into themselves as adults when they're able to apply their critical thinking skills."

26. "To take abuse from others, especially extended family and visitors, because it’s polite."



27. "That being sad or mad is a bad thing. Happy shouldn't be looked at as the default emotion. Young children need to learn that there are lots of emotions, and none of them are inherently bad or wrong. The way we behave can be, but the feeling itself should be embraced and accepted."

28. "That the only way to grow into a successful adult is to go to college, get married, have two kids, and buy a house you can't really afford. Give kids more options and more diverse role models."

29. "Stranger danger. This taught us not to trust strangers when dangers can be seen in our own families, communities, people we know, etc."



30. "What grades they get in school determines the rest of their life."

It's never too late to unlearn.