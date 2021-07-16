The price of petrol in India is well above the mark of ₹100. While petrol sold for ₹107 in Mumbai today, it was ₹101 in Delhi.

These unprecedented prices of petrol made us think what all we can buy in ₹100.

1. A can of beer

500 ml of Beck's Ice International Strength is available for ₹105. There are other brands too like Bad Monkey, Black Buck, Bee Young, etc. that you can get for around ₹100.

2. Ice cream family pack

3. Three Mc Aloo Tikki burgers

4. 400g Bhujia

5. Two bottles of 750ml Coke

6. You can buy Bitcoin with a minimum capital of just ₹100.

7. One share of Adani Power

It cost 102 at the time of writing the article.

8. Amul chocolate

9. Three packets of Lays Magic Masala

10. A tin of Pringles

11. Sarojini Nagar ke sunglasses

12. Six Goldflakes

13. Two plates chhole kulchhe

14. 1.5 GB/day data plan for 14 days

15. Four packs of Real chocolate milk shake

16. Two litres milk

17. Rat poison

18. Ten packets of Parle-G

19. Four friends can have chai and sutta.

20. Maggi pack of 6

What would you want to do?