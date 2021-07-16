The price of petrol in India is well above the mark of ₹100. While petrol sold for ₹107 in Mumbai today, it was ₹101 in Delhi.
These unprecedented prices of petrol made us think what all we can buy in ₹100.
1. A can of beer
500 ml of Beck's Ice International Strength is available for ₹105. There are other brands too like Bad Monkey, Black Buck, Bee Young, etc. that you can get for around ₹100.
2. Ice cream family pack
3. Three Mc Aloo Tikki burgers
4. 400g Bhujia
5. Two bottles of 750ml Coke
6. You can buy Bitcoin with a minimum capital of just ₹100.
7. One share of Adani Power
It cost 102 at the time of writing the article.
8. Amul chocolate
9. Three packets of Lays Magic Masala
10. A tin of Pringles
11. Sarojini Nagar ke sunglasses
12. Six Goldflakes
13. Two plates chhole kulchhe
14. 1.5 GB/day data plan for 14 days
15. Four packs of Real chocolate milk shake
16. Two litres milk
17. Rat poison
18. Ten packets of Parle-G
19. Four friends can have chai and sutta.
20. Maggi pack of 6
What would you want to do?