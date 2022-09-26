E-commerce companies often assure us about delivering orders safely at our doorstep. Whenever we order fragile items online, they usually put up a sticker on them that says ‘handle with care’. But have you ever imagined that sometimes these parcels travel an ‘unsafe’ journey to reach us? Yes, unsafe! We have proof of it.

A video of parcels being thrown out of the train caught our attention on Twitter and it will surely shock you.

The viral clip posted by a Twitter user, @sats45, shows several items being placed on the railway platform like a garbage. Some men can be seen literally throwing out those parcels outside.

The Twitter user took a dig in the caption saying, “The laptop u’ve ordered has safely arrived at ur destination (sic).”

Watch the video here:

The laptop u’ve ordered has safely arrived at ur destination pic.twitter.com/2BBlzdk0a1 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) September 24, 2022

Some Twitter users tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in their posts while reacting to the video.

@AshwiniVaishnaw this is how railways handles consumers orders from eCommerce platforms. https://t.co/C5AKeXqaA6 — S. Kumar (@s_kumar_20) September 26, 2022

@AshwiniVaishnaw jee … Ye kya ho raha hey! https://t.co/9Sv7Vykc46 — Viral R Patel વિરલ પટેલ (@PatelViral) September 26, 2022

This is something Railway Minister should be ashamed of. @RailMinIndia https://t.co/9XkSIQony9 — D. S. Kolamkar (@dskolamkar1) September 25, 2022

@AshwiniVaishnaw sir this is highly irresponsible attitude of railway staff https://t.co/Bx7sqvGFpD — Sudhakar sreedharala (@sjrsons) September 25, 2022

@AshwiniVaishnaw Sir, I hope this can be managed in better way. Please take action so that common people can be benefited. https://t.co/TLt7AWHqDC — Rakesh Chavan (@C98783711) September 25, 2022

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal tweeted:

The only thing this tells me is that my laptop is capable of a lot more than I ever dreamed of. https://t.co/4trMVr66R8 — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) September 25, 2022

@amazonIN @FlipkartStories don't send sensitive goods through these kind of transport systems. https://t.co/N5Ganl6tKY — vara prasad sureddy (@prasadsureddy) September 25, 2022

No value for our Money ! https://t.co/kOzFJlwTK6 — Anwar Aboobacker (@anwar_aboo) September 25, 2022

@RailMinIndia this needs to be stopped..Gives a very bad image of a prestigious service organization https://t.co/7YdP8DJWV3 — ایک بار ان (@shaant_hamesha) September 25, 2022

@RailMinIndia Who we can trust on Railways if this is how ur treating our parcels ?? https://t.co/OGnunI4sa0 — Yash (@YashwantRK) September 25, 2022

Never again ask why Amazon packs your shampoo bottle like it is a nuclear device. It knows. https://t.co/aqK3LlyF0q — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) September 25, 2022

#This is how our consignment arrives

# whom should we blame ya https://t.co/khCczmxtHo — Dr Bedanta deka (Bsc Agri, MBA, DHMS) (@bedanta_dr) September 25, 2022

no wonder they pack stuff with so much bubble wrap etc https://t.co/qU7AK6F6LN — Nitin Narain (@thenitinnarain) September 25, 2022

So, this is probably the reason why e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are extra-cautious about your deliverables especially fragile ones. However, the video has surely raised questions on the responsibility of railway officials.

What do you think about this clip?