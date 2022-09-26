E-commerce companies often assure us about delivering orders safely at our doorstep. Whenever we order fragile items online, they usually put up a sticker on them that says ‘handle with care’. But have you ever imagined that sometimes these parcels travel an ‘unsafe’ journey to reach us? Yes, unsafe! We have proof of it.
A video of parcels being thrown out of the train caught our attention on Twitter and it will surely shock you.
The viral clip posted by a Twitter user, @sats45, shows several items being placed on the railway platform like a garbage. Some men can be seen literally throwing out those parcels outside.
The Twitter user took a dig in the caption saying, “The laptop u’ve ordered has safely arrived at ur destination (sic).”
Some Twitter users tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in their posts while reacting to the video.
Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal tweeted:
So, this is probably the reason why e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are extra-cautious about your deliverables especially fragile ones. However, the video has surely raised questions on the responsibility of railway officials.
What do you think about this clip?