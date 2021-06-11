Politics can be hard. At times politicians say things they know they wouldn't do. But then they go on to do exactly the opposite of what they said or did once.

I am sure bhool jaate honge kab kya bola tha. Anyway, let's look at a few instances when Indian politicians contradicted themselves.

1. During the petrol price hike in 2012, PM Modi tweeted that it showed the failure of the ruling UPA government.

Massive hike in #petrol prices is a prime example of the failure of Congress-led UPA. This will put a burden of hundreds of crores on Guj. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2012

But when the price of petrol touched the ₹100 mark, this year, he said that the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed on reducing India's energy import dependence.

So, apparently this time it has nothing to do with the ruling government.

2. During a rally in Jhansi in 2013, Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that he did not come there to cry or to listen to those who cry.

But recently, he became emotional during an online interaction with healthcare workers in his constituency Varanasi.

3. Before becoming the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had said that he wanted a humble accommodation to remain a commoner.

Later, it was reported that he requested two adjacent bungalows of 5-bedrooms each at Bhagwan Das Road.

Following criticism, he refused to take possession of these bungalows as the CM of Delhi.

4. Earlier in January this year, Akhilesh Yadav, former CM of UP, told media that he won't get the vaccine provided by BJP government.

Speaking at a press conference during vaccination dry run in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said:

Main toh nahi lagwaunga abhi vaccine. Maine apni baat keh di. Aur woh bhi BJP lagayegi uska bharosa karunga main? Arre, jao bhai. Arre, apni sarkar ayegi, sabko free vaccine lagegi. Hum BJP ka vaccine nahin lagwa sakte.

हमें वैज्ञानिकों की दक्षता पर पूरा भरोसा है पर भाजपा की ताली-थाली वाली अवैज्ञानिक सोच व भाजपा सरकार की वैक्सीन लगवाने की उस चिकित्सा व्यवस्था पर भरोसा नहीं है, जो कोरोनाकाल में ठप्प-सी पड़ी रही है।



हम भाजपा की राजनीतिक वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाएँगे।



सपा की सरकार वैक्सीन मुफ़्त लगवाएगी। pic.twitter.com/yo328VLXZk — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 2, 2021

But he has changed it stance. He recently announced that he would get the vaccine now that it is Indian government's vaccine.

He told the media:

I was against the ‘BJP’s tika’ but welcome the ‘tika of the Indian government’. I will also get the vaccine shots and would appeal those who could not get vaccinated due to shortage of vaccine to get the shots.

5. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2018, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that his ministry has created 50 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

I give the challenge to prove me wrong on facts. I have records that in the last four years, my ministry has provided 50 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

But he was caught up in a controversy 6 months later when responding to a reservation quota stir in Maharashtra, he said there are no jobs.

Let's us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?

6. A statement released by PIB in February 2020, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, said that Amit Shah noted that according to professional assessment, the violence in the capital has been spontaneous.

It read:

Shri Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous. He expressed confidence in Delhi Police and said that the force has shown maximum restraint to get the situation under control.

But later Amit Shah contradicted himself in the Lok Sabha when he said that the violence in Delhi was a pre-planned conspiracy.

Responding to a discussion on the Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, Shah said:

We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to.

They say one can find the truth in contradiction and paradox. Hope the nation finds its truth.