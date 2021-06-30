These are not the happiest of times and if there is any relief to be found, it is in giving help and sometimes, receiving it.

And here is a beautiful thread that serves as an example of the same.

Narrated by Twitter user Gaurav Vats, this is the story of his house help who wanted his help to buy a laptop for her daughter.

Happy Story :



My Househelp didi,on Friday,came to us with 35000 in cash(she had saved in months),and told us to get a laptop for her daughter. As she is not much educated she has no idea abt laptops and all. Yesterday we went out and bought the laptop a bit higher than 35K (1/n) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

He was more than happy to do so, and also decided to cover the money the laptop was costing, beyond her savings. However, his house help politely refused.

And when she came to know about Price , she says , "Bhaiya mere salary me se ek ek hazaar har mahine kaat lena" ...We told her not to worry about it but she insisted. She has just one daughter and she wants to give her best education & opportunities.... How lovely (3/n) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

Her reason was that she wanted to give her daughter the best facilities and do so herself. Speaking more about her, Gaurav wrote that she had a love marriage and decided to have only one child.

And when things went downhill during covid times, she took it upon herself to support the entire family.

She did Love marriage with the guy of her own choice. Her husband is a graduate and works in a Company. He lost his job in Covid nd hence she is taking care of everything.She insisted on having just one Child- daughter and wants to give her every facility. Inspiration ,no?(4/n) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

When she reached home, her daughter called Gaurav and thanked him for the laptop, something that left him very happy.



And in anticipation of rasogullas which did promised to him.

And after she went home with laptop, her daughter called just now , thanking me for the laptop. I can't explain the Happiness in her voice. Just made my day.



And Didi promised to bring Rasogulla for us tomorrow. 😍



The world is not such a bad place after all. #Happiness (End) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

Such a heartwarming story.