Udaipur is one of the places that comes to your mind when you think of having a royal destination wedding. A wedding in the city of lakes nestled amidst the Aravalli Hills is a dream for many.

Moreover, recent celebrity weddings in Udaipur make it all the more popular among people.

Let's see how much a destination wedding in Udaipur will cost you.

1. Venue & Accommodation

The budget of a wedding in Udaipur mostly depends on the venue you choose.

If you want to choose palatial hotels like The Leela Palace, Raas Devigarh, The Lalit Laxmi Niwas Palace, Oberoi Udai Vilas, etc. be ready to spend a lot of money.

By a lot I mean somewhere between ₹50 lakh to ₹3 crore for around 150 guests for 2 nights. These hotels have mesmerizing venue options to host all events along with luxurious suites and rooms.

They also offer you the enchanting views of the Pichola Lake, Fatehsagar Lake or Aravalli Hills.

Another option is to book a palatial hotel for hosting wedding events and arrange stay for your guests elsewhere.

If you choose properties like the Fateh Prakash Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace just for events (Sangeet and Reception) the cost per person would be around ₹10,000-12,000 per person.

This includes the venue, meals, standard setup and welcoming of guests.

If you are looking for wedding packages below ₹50 lakh, Udaipur has a lot of venue options for you.

Chunda Palace, Ananta Resort & Spa, Ramada Resort, Radisson Blu Udaipur Palace Resort & Spa offer destination wedding pacakges ranging between ₹35-40 lakh (150 guests for two days including stay, lunch and dinner)

For budgets lower than this, there are other hotels and resorts like Rajputana Udaipur, Royal Retreat Spa & Resort, Udai Bagh Resort, Lake City Resort, etc.

They charge you up to ₹20-21 lakh for destination wedding packages for 150 guests.

2. Decoration

Most of the high-end venues are aesthetic in themselves. Their architecture and design resembles that of palaces and won't require you to hire a wedding planner for decoration.

If you choose the venue's decoration and setup, they will include it in the package and charge you accordingly.

Rajasthan is known for its royal heritage and you can get a decent traditional decor, lighting, mandap and furniture for around ₹5-10 lakh.

3. Catering

If you are choosing an independent venue without meals, you can hire caterers at a reasonable price.

If you are choosing a 5-star hotel, the buffet costs ₹4,000-5,000 per person and at a 4-star hotel, the cost is ₹2,500-4,000 per person.

4. Entertainment

A Rajasthani wedding is incomplete without ceremonies like Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi, etc. All these events require you to hire a DJ artist or local folk artist.

The cost varies depending on your venue. If you choose a venue that cost around ₹5-10 lakh, the music and DJ can be completed in around ₹1-2 lakh.

This cost further increases for high-end palaces.

5. Miscellaneous charges

Other major charges include the costs incurred on photography, mehendi artists and makeup artists.

It's possible to hire independent groups for each one of these tasks for reasonable prices. A good photographer will charge you around ₹1-3 lakh for 2 days.

Destination weddings in Udaipur are a grand affair. And there are budget options for everyone. So you can have a wedding starting from ₹30 lakh to ₹3 crore.