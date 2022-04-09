The most painful part about the lockdown was how it pulled families apart. And nothing is more heartwarming than looking at them reuniting. 

A Twitter user Sanjari Haria shared a wholesome video of herself and her brother surprising their parents, who had no clue they would finally see their son after three years.

The mother is overjoyed in disbelief and oh the father! He takes a moment to realise almost as if he's pinching himself to make sure if it was all real. He clenches his son's t-shirt as he hugged him tightly, all this while being teary-eyed.

This touching video struck the right chord with the Twitterati. Twitter is weeping hard 'cos nothing's purer than a parent's love.

Not just you and me but we're all crying. 