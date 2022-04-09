The most painful part about the lockdown was how it pulled families apart. And nothing is more heartwarming than looking at them reuniting.

A Twitter user Sanjari Haria shared a wholesome video of herself and her brother surprising their parents, who had no clue they would finally see their son after three years.

So my brother came home after 3 years and my parents had no clue he's going to come. It's safe to say that we've shed a lot of tears today. pic.twitter.com/Yv8EQOu6U8 — Sanjari Haria (@sanjariharia) April 7, 2022

The mother is overjoyed in disbelief and oh the father! He takes a moment to realise almost as if he's pinching himself to make sure if it was all real. He clenches his son's t-shirt as he hugged him tightly, all this while being teary-eyed.

This touching video struck the right chord with the Twitterati. Twitter is weeping hard 'cos nothing's purer than a parent's love.

That Dad.. ❤️❤️



At first trying to be rigid and casual.. but when hugged he broke out.. watch his hands...



Thats men.. we try hard to be rigid but easily broken.. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/mSlzzf8bLH — Satheesh Kumar (@saysatheesh) April 9, 2022

Cried my heart out. Lost my parents long ago and crave for their presence every single day — Bharatnama,Team Modi 🚩 (@Modifie36916363) April 8, 2022

Good to see Happy Tears.

It seemed internet and video calls had killed them for such heartful surprises, but no, emotions are alive 😁https://t.co/eAwt8iU62I — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) April 8, 2022

I just love this kind of love and feelings. So pure nothing can replace this feeling in the world.♥️ — Heer (@High_Heel_Babe) April 7, 2022

Not just you and me but we're all crying.