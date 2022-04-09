The most painful part about the lockdown was how it pulled families apart. And nothing is more heartwarming than looking at them reuniting.
A Twitter user Sanjari Haria shared a wholesome video of herself and her brother surprising their parents, who had no clue they would finally see their son after three years.
So my brother came home after 3 years and my parents had no clue he's going to come. It's safe to say that we've shed a lot of tears today. pic.twitter.com/Yv8EQOu6U8— Sanjari Haria (@sanjariharia) April 7, 2022
The mother is overjoyed in disbelief and oh the father! He takes a moment to realise almost as if he's pinching himself to make sure if it was all real. He clenches his son's t-shirt as he hugged him tightly, all this while being teary-eyed.
This touching video struck the right chord with the Twitterati. Twitter is weeping hard 'cos nothing's purer than a parent's love.
Yaar who's chopping onions here.. dammit.. https://t.co/fiqBl52Dgr— P®|¥∆⁷ (@priyav012) April 9, 2022
That Dad.. ❤️❤️— Satheesh Kumar (@saysatheesh) April 9, 2022
At first trying to be rigid and casual.. but when hugged he broke out.. watch his hands...
Thats men.. we try hard to be rigid but easily broken.. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/mSlzzf8bLH
Cried my heart out. Lost my parents long ago and crave for their presence every single day— Bharatnama,Team Modi 🚩 (@Modifie36916363) April 8, 2022
Good to see Happy Tears.— AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) April 8, 2022
It seemed internet and video calls had killed them for such heartful surprises, but no, emotions are alive 😁https://t.co/eAwt8iU62I