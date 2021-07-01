In quite a novel move, a 22-year-old bride from Tamil Nadu decided to entertain her guests with a martial arts performance in the middle of her wedding.

P Nisha, who aims to become a police officer, performed martial artform called Silambam after her husband encouraged her and scheduled the same.

A report from India Today quoted Nisha as saying:

I was encouraged by my parents and relatives to learn the art from a young age.

Tamilnadu Bride performance Martial Arts, stuns crowd with 'Surul Vaal' (Flexible sword) and Silambam to promote traditional Martials Arts. pic.twitter.com/6VHLiQTI2d — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) July 1, 2021

Nisha learned the art form because of her mother's encouragement who said that a girl should know it to stay healthy and protect herself, if need be.

We love this unique wedding.