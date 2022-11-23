I remember the times when father used to ride a Bajaj LML Vespa scooter back in the 90s, and the entire family would scooch over as they hopped on the two-wheeler. Usually, I didn’t get a seat and would stand in the front. Similarly, Luna and Rajdoot bikes were a part of many middle-class households.

Why am I recalling these memories? You ask.

Representational image. Rishi Kapoor riding Bajaj scooter in Do Dooni Chaar. Credits: BCCL/TOI

Let’s give some credit to Twitter for it. So, a thread about old two-wheelers in India is going viral and it will surely transport you back to the past.

The thread posted by ‘India Wants To Know- Panel Quiz Show’, (@IWTKQuiz), has two advertisements featuring cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar and superstar Aamir Khan. While Sachin is sitting on a Bajaj Sunny scooter, Aamir is posing with a Hero Puch bike.

“In this thread we will talk about Indian two wheelers that your mom and dad used. You probably learned to ride on one of these vehicles too…” the tweet reads.

Today, we take a w̶a̶l̶k̶ ride down memory lane.



In this thread (🧵) we will talk about Indian two wheelers that your mom and dad used. You probably learned to ride on one of these vehicles too, let us know!



A guest thread by @nandyellidli! (Three days in a row!) pic.twitter.com/DZbMxcybcC — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

1. Introduction of Luna ‘moped’ in India

In 1972, Arun Firodia-run Kinetic group introduced the licensed version of Piaggio Ciao – Luna!



This “moped” became the ride of choice for aspirational Indians.



From the aspiring IAS officer to the lady at the bank, everyone loved this 35 & 50cc upgraded bicycle! pic.twitter.com/OrBHP1Q7yV — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

2. Luna- all about ‘safalta ki sawari’ and more

The luna was introduced for ordinary Indians. It was simple, yet grounded in humility and embraced “safalta ki sawari” that promised “karcha Kam, mazbooti zyada!” pic.twitter.com/groMPSWkSd — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

3. The launch of TVS 50

In 1979, to challenge the monopoly of automobile manufacturers north of the Vindhyas, TVS group started a moped division in its Hosur plant and rolled out TVS 50.



This no-nonsense beast could clock more than 85kmph! pic.twitter.com/tl2xiBrHpy — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

4. “While the Luna was romanticised, TVS 50 was marketed as a workhorse”

While the Luna was romanticized, TVS 50 was marketed as a workhorse. TVS 50 was a precursor to the iconic TVS XL.



These two vehicles remain the quintessential South Indian icons. Oh, it also created the record for carrying a load of 1000kgs!! pic.twitter.com/JiBLCReTkv — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

5. Debut of Bajaj Chetak for middle-class families

The early 70’s produced another icon for the middle class Indian – Bajaj Chetak.



Under license from Piaggio, Bajaj produced the Chetak, named after Maharana Pratap’s legendary horse.



This was a virtual clone of Piaggio Vespa’s “Sprint” and was a reliable workhorse. pic.twitter.com/Zf7wZvVjjU — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

In 1989, a combination of Alyque Padamsee, Kersey Katrak, Jaikirt Rawat and Louis Banks gave us this.



The Chetak was ours, it gave the middle class the freedom to dream, it gave us the confidence to stand up straight & not slouch, it made us believe, in ourselves & in India! pic.twitter.com/yXpSw1zhVm — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

A lot can be written about the Bajaj scooters, its evolution, and impact on the Indian middle class.



But, this picture epitomizes what the Bajaj scooter was, is and will be. An irreplaceable member of the 80/90s’s Indian middle class household pic.twitter.com/jkw9fmrAF9 — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

While the Bajaj was for families, the next one was for the cool type!



The Kinetic group in collaboration with Honda (Japan) produced another icon in 1984, the Kinetic Honda. An automatic, 2 stroke scooter aimed at women and college goers. pic.twitter.com/ycRP3226Cj — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Kinetic Honda did try to appeal to the “family” segment, but it was the first “cool” vehicle with self-start and vibrant colors!



It was urban style, it was street fashion, it was rebellious, it was 90’s young India! pic.twitter.com/FUmKlvhmME — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

We now go back slightly in time.



To 1955 that saw a joint venture between Enfield Company and Madras Motors to establish Enfield India.



1956 saw the roll out of 168 Enfields from the Tiruvottiur plant and thus was born the Iconic Enfield Bullet, manufactured in India. pic.twitter.com/ZCLFiWirAE — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

With Enfield’s military legacy the bullet was fueled by testosterone rather than petrol! pic.twitter.com/nhj6ElqJ5b — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Enfield introduced multiple models in 80s/90s including the diesel version – quite popular with milkmen in Tamil Nadu for some strange reason!



The mini bullet was an attempt to attract the younger crowd. But, for the longest time Enfield bikes remained the epitome of machismo! pic.twitter.com/G3LJ39EDcE — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

In 1962, Escorts India obtained the license to produce the Polish SHL M11 175cc, 2 stroke in India and thus the Rajdoot 175 was born.



It was the bike for quintessential North Indian! And the milkmen loved this too!! pic.twitter.com/sljQfcsbmm — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Rajdoot tied up with Yamaha for the legendary Rajdoot 350 (and trying hard to be sexy).



However, Rajdoot always remained true to its roots — that of a robust, simple and reliable motorcycle with its main market being northern India. pic.twitter.com/LKldZSyDGT — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

In 1960, Farookh Irani got the exclusive rights to assemble and sell the Czech Motorcycle Brand Jawa in India.



Thus Ideal Jawa India was born. Until 1973, the Jawa 250, 2 stroke was assembled in Mysore.



The Jawa was for the slightly sophisticated, and the connoisseur! pic.twitter.com/L5urNJlC2N — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

1973 saw an attempt to “Indianize” the Jawa.



This resulted in the now Iconic Yezdi. It was the forever bike with forever value. It was rugged, fast, loud and a rebel (but with a cause!) pic.twitter.com/bUNSd5ZMaU — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Yezdi was Made in Mysore & holds a special place for every Mysorean. It still is the ultimate dream for many!



Thanks to @anandmahindra for brining the Jawa and Yezdi back on streets.



Here's @nandyellidli showing off (some might argue that's the whole point of this thread!) pic.twitter.com/hkoxdP5Dn6 — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Some honorable mentions which were iconic in their own right:

The Hero Honda CD 100, the first true 4 stroke motorbike that replaced the might Bajaj Chetak as the Indian Middle Class bike. pic.twitter.com/W7qU7UJqLj — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Honorable mention 2:

The Hero Puch – powerfully stylish 2 stroke for the college crowd pic.twitter.com/4c1pYNpiIk — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Honorable Mention 3:

Bajaj Sunny – a 2 stroke teen machine for girls and boys alike!



Please tell us if you are immediately transported to your childhood living room when you hear this jingle from the Sunny Zip ad! pic.twitter.com/eGwnI9jJzx — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Honorable Mention 4:

The Yamaxa RX- 100, speed and thrill for young India pic.twitter.com/i6XTyMx82N — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

