Recently, a heartwarming video was seen doing the rounds online. The clip shows a little boy being a courteous citizen at Bengaluru airport.

In it, the boy is seen walking over to an army tank with his guardian and saluting the officer inside it. And what's even sweeter to watch is how the soldier returns the gesture and salutes back.

Imagine being that Soldier!

Such a Heartwarming clip (Bangalore Airport). Thank u to such parents also pic.twitter.com/IMRIC7ZUtF — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) October 24, 2021

Here are people's reactions to the adorable video.

This made me cry. This is the spirit required respect for your guards. Hats off to parents who instilled respect in the child Jai hind — [email protected] (@Singhkumud49ya2) October 24, 2021

Proud to be Indian....this boy makes me chest swell with pride....56 inches pic.twitter.com/ID4JsTHnjO — Thunder Boy (@Atulbha99069900) October 24, 2021

Great , good values imparetd by parents in their children and interestingly the crpf officer in the vehicle recognised and acknolwdege the gesture with a return salute which the child will hold throughout his living mempry — Dattatreya Gunturu (@dattag63) October 24, 2021

Kudos to his guardian (who is with him) for teaching such great values . — Gaurav Sinha (@BetterCallSoul9) October 24, 2021

Simply great !!!!!

Also see the hand motion of the soldier sitting inside the vehicle — ROHIT GUPTA (@Rohit_at_Mumbai) October 24, 2021

Its the parents who make their child different from others. Parenting matters a lot.

Give time to your kids.

Don't handover your kids to

Play group or Kids school,

Jst coz of your professional aspirations. — H M Prajapati (HP²)🇮🇳 (@harshhmp95) October 24, 2021

This is simply heart warming! That’s why I keep on saying that it’s all about your upbringing. It’s all about how we, as parents work on the foundation of our children growth. Thanks for sharing this❤️ — Ajay Sharma (AJ). (@ajayamazing) October 25, 2021

Goosebumps. I will ensure my kids follow the child ❤️ — Pradyumna Pani 🇮🇳 (@PradyumnaPani1) October 24, 2021

made my heart warm :) — Shruchita (@shruchita) October 24, 2021

India’s future is in good hands if such appreciation is replicated across the country for our armed forces! 😍 — bharat agrawal (@iBharatAgrawal) October 24, 2021

Seeing a kid have so much respect for another person, at such a young age, probably means humanity still has hope!