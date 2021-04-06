We Bet You’re Not Smart Enough To Score More Than 5 In This Indian History Quiz

Take this quiz to know how much you know about the history of India.
1. Which of these places have not been the capital cities of India?
2. How many countries does the Grand Trunk Road connect?
via Dangerous Roads
3. Which of the following board games were invented in India?
5. How long did it take Shahjahan to build the Taj Mahal?
5. Rabindranath Tagore wrote the national anthems of two countries. One of them was India. Which is the other one?
via Rediff
6. The Indian Constitution was written by hand by one person. Who wrote it?
via Bloomberg Quint
7. The world's first university was established in India. Where was it?
8. Who is he?
9. Over 100 sexual positions are illustrated in Kamasutra. How much part of the book does it cover?
10. After Independence, Sarojini Naidu became the first woman Governor of which Indian state?
