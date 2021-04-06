We Bet You’re Not Smart Enough To Score More Than 5 In This Indian History Quiz

Take this quiz to know how much you know about the history of India.

1. Which of these places have not been the capital cities of India? Delhi Allahabad Calcutta Madras

2. How many countries does the Grand Trunk Road connect? via Dangerous Roads 3 (India, Pakistan, Afghanistan) 4 (Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan) 2 (India and Pakistan) 4 (Myanmar, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan)

3. Which of the following board games were invented in India? Ludo Chess Monopoly All of the above.

5. How long did it take Shahjahan to build the Taj Mahal? 2 weeks 20 weeks 22 years None of these.

5. Rabindranath Tagore wrote the national anthems of two countries. One of them was India. Which is the other one? via Rediff Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh None of these

6. The Indian Constitution was written by hand by one person. Who wrote it? via Bloomberg Quint BR Ambedkar Dr. Rajendra Prasad Prem Behari Narain Raizada Jawaharlal Nehru

7. The world's first university was established in India. Where was it? Nalanda Gaya Takshila Roorkee

8. Who is he? First PM of India First President of India First Vice President of India First member of the Constituent Assembly

9. Over 100 sexual positions are illustrated in Kamasutra. How much part of the book does it cover? 20% 40% 50% 80%