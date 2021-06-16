Weddings in India can be a really costly affair. With all the pomp and show that we expect to see in weddings, planning one for ourselves comes with its own share of stressors.

Setting a budget will help you manage the nitty-gritties of your wedding. If your budget is around ₹20 lakh, here's what your wedding would look like.

Please note that we have stuck to one type of wedding for the purpose of brevity.

1. Venue

Deciding the venue is the first thing people do while planning their wedding. Maybe because it consumes the most of your budget. If you are looking forward to having a destination wedding, you can book impressive venues within a budget of ₹12 lakh.

Since it's a destination wedding, the number of guests will be less, somewhere around 150-200. You will spend less on gifts and other expenses. Moreover, you won't stay at the venue for more than 2 nights.

For instance, if you choose Goa as your wedding destination, La Cabana Resort will cost you ₹12 lakh if booked well in advance. Who wouldn't want a wedding by the beachside?

You can choose a resort in Jaipur to give a royal feel to your wedding. It's possible to get a decent resort for around ₹12 lakh for 150 guests. Since this cost is inclusive of food and accomodation, you won't have to spend extra money on food arrangements.

If you plan to invite more guests and do not want to go for a destination wedding, choose a decent venue in the city for around ₹7-8 lakh depending on the functions.

2. Decor

Most places do not include decoration charges in the venue cost. Decoration can cost you up to ₹3 lakh depending on the functions.

You can get a decent decor done at the following rates. Moreover, there's little scope of bargaining here, so always try for it.

Haldi + Mehndi: ₹50,000

Reception: ₹1,50,000

3. Wedding Photography

Wedding is a once in a lifetime event. So, you would want the best pictures clicked by professional photographers.

Wedding photographers generally charge on a daily basis and therefore you can choose whichever you like based on the events. If you are little low on budget you can ask them to do drone photography only on the wedding day. This will save you some money.

This is what wedding photographers generally charge.

Metro cities - ₹1-1.5 lakh per day.

Non-metro cities - ₹50,000-90,000 per day.

4. Wedding outfit and makeup

While you will buy several clothes for your wedding, let's just consider the wedding day outfit and makeup costs here - ₹2-3 lakh.

From traditional sarees, lehengas and Sherwani to modern gowns and tuxedoes, you sure have several kinds of exclusive pieces on your mind. It is best to start shopping for your wedding at least a few months in advance to get the best deals.

5. Entertainment

From ladies sangeet to mehendi and reception, you can choose to include music at your wedding based on your budget.

DJ rates start from ₹30,000 in metro cities and ₹10,000 in non-metro cities.

These are just the major costs that go into organising a wedding. Plan your wedding in advance to save on these costs and get the best deals from vendors.