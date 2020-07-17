We romanticise the rain in everything, from real life to pop culture - it's got all kinds of connotations. It's romantic, it's cosy, it heralds the onset of tea and snacks. But there's also the terrible, destructive side of rain, that many of us seldom experience. For many people, such as folks in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the rain is a harbinger of terrible times. These posters show the difference in how rain affects us as opposed to them.

It's a hard truth to face, but we have to learn to be a little more understanding of the adverse effects of the rain which are not covered by the media as much, or that people don't know about. These events destroy lives, and romanticising or simplifying it to just a pretty view is doing those people a disservice.