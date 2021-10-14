Normally, when we decide to quit a job, we ideally plan it. But it does not always work that way. Some workplaces can turn horrendous & leave us no option but to quit.

Also, not many do it, considering the responsibilities we have on us. But some people went ahead & left their jobs without any plan.

It's not as bad as many of us think it is. Here are some experiences of people you can take guidance from.

1. Remember, your job is only a part of your life, not your whole life.

2. Yeah your first job, cannot be your last one. You must explore what you like.

3. See there's always a way out.

4. Though you can only do two jobs if your employee allows it.

5. Some risks are worth taking.

6. A little savings always helps! Make sure you have at least some.

7. If you have good skills, you may soon find a new one.

8. Remember, you will be okay, you will have it all figured out.

9. Now that's a toxic workplace you should definitely leave.

10. There is always a better workplace for you.

11. Not everyone wants a 9 to 5 job, you can still manage it.

12. Have faith in yourself.

13. This is just an example of a scary workplace.

14. Prioritizing your mental health it's important.



15. You don't get paid to commit fraud. Just quit that job.

16. And sometimes that free time just brings the best in you.

17. But, this does not work for everyone.

18. And sometimes you just get lucky too.

19. Yes, exactly, you are more important than your job.

20. Keep exploring for better opportunities, as this one did.



21. Do it if it brings peace to you.

22. Your workplace should match your ethics.



23. I am glad you did.

24. That's a savage way to say, I won't work for things, I am not getting paid for.

25. With dedication & smart work you can achieve it all.

26. Give it a try. If this is not working, something else will definitely will.

27. This is the kind of confidence you need when you quit. Take lessons from this.



28. I hope you figure out what is best for you & stick to it.



29. Sometimes, it's the best choice you make for your mental health. A new opportunity is always next door.



I hope you know there is always a way out. All you need to do is give yourself some time.

