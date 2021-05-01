India has 209 billionaires. This is 50 more than we had in 2019. And while we often hear of Ambanis and Adanis, here's a list of some of the youngest Indians who made it into the billionaire club.

1. Nikhil Kamath

The 34-year-old co-founded Zerodha, India’s biggest stock brokerage company in terms of volume, with his brother Nitin Kamath. According to Hurun Global Rich List 2021, his net worth is $1.9 billion (₹14,000 crore).

The duo also co-founded True Beacon, an asset management company.

2. Byju Raveendran

The 40-year-old co-founded online edtech company Byju's in 2011 with his wife Divya Gokulnath. He is among the top 5 richest tech billionaires in India with a total wealth of around ₹22,500 crore.

3. Amod Malviya

Co-founder of Udaan, a B2B trade platform designed specifically for small & medium businesses in India, Amod has a net wealth of ₹13,000 crore.

4. Sujeet Kumar

Another co-founder of Udaan, Sujeet's net worth is ₹ 13,000 crore.

5. Vaibhav Gupta

He is also one of the 3 co-founders of Udaan and has a net worth of ₹13,000 crore.

6. Binny Bansal

The Flipkart co-founder has a net worth of ₹8,100 crore. He had resigned from the e-commerce major in November 2018 and co-founded a startup consultancy.

7. Sachin Bansal

Former Flipkart co-founder, Sachin also exited Flipkart when it was acquired by Walmart in 2018. His net worth is ₹8,890 crore.

8. Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Founder and CEO of Paytm, the 42-year-old has a net worth of ₹1,700 crore.

9. Deepinder Goyal

The 38-year-old co-founder of the online food delivery platform Zomato has a net worth of ₹2,200 crore.

How many of these have you heard of?