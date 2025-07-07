India’s ‘largest’ medical scam busted by CBI; bureaucrats and godman’s influence under scanner

India’s largest medical scam just got cracked open by the CBI. We’re talking about a full-on potboiler: shady officials, a godman with a side hustle, and bribes so fat you’d think they were prepping for a wedding season. If you ever wondered why cracking NEET feels tougher than getting into Hogwarts, well… here’s a not-so-magical reason. Let’s break down this wild scandal and why it’s got every Indian side-eyeing the medical education system right now.

1. The Players: Scam-Wale Avengers, Assemble!

It’s not just a handful of bad apples; it’s a whole orchard. The CBI FIR names 35 people, including ex-UGC boss DP Singh, self-styled godman Rawatpura Sarkar, and a laundry list of high-flying bureaucrats and middlemen.

2. Dummy Faculty, Dummy Inspections, Real Money

How did this gang pull off India’s most elaborate medical college ka jugaad? Easy: fake faculty members (hello, body doubles), botched inspections, and leaked files, all greased by crores of rupees moving through hawala and good ol’ bank transfers. You know that one friend who always wanted a shortcut in life? Multiply that vibe by a thousand and add Excel sheets full of fake teachers. The scale? Trickier than your 12th board exam: states like Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, UP, Delhi, Karnataka… you name it, they scammed it.

3. The Godman Connection: Divine Intervention… Or Just Plain Corruption?

Enter Rawatpura Sarkar, the godman whose LinkedIn would read ‘spiritual guide / serial scammer (alleged).’ The CBI says he used political connections like cheat codes to get quick approvals for a bunch of sketchy colleges under his trust. And for those thinking this was his ‘first offence, please ignore’, nope! His trust has faced heat for grabbing land and running shady colleges before repeat offender, confirmed.

4. Bureaucrats Gone Wild: Sarkari Naukri, Private Paisa

Turns out, eight Health Ministry officials and FIVE doctors from the National Medical Commission decided to play for Team Scam. Instead of safeguarding students and patients, these folks were allegedly leaking inspection schedules and inside info to college owners for, you guessed it, envelopes fat enough. Internal memos became shopping lists, and inspections? More scripted than a ‘Bigg Boss’ finale.

5. The Domino Effect: Can We Trust Our Docs Now?

Let’s get real, this isn’t just about a few crooks getting rich. The scam means shady colleges, zero standards, and a new crop of underprepared doctors who’ll soon be prescribing your meds. That means real people, real hospitals, and real lives at risk, all because someone wanted a shortcut and some ‘extra’ jalebi money. Beyond heartbreak, scams like this are a direct attack on our already-fragile trust in public health institutions. And, honestly, weren’t we already stressed enough about hospitals?

This scandal’s not just a juicy expose; it’s a giant ‘danger’ sign for our future. If healthcare education turns into a bazaar for the highest bribe, public health is the ultimate casualty.