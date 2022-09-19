Raju of Phir Hera Pheri is still sobbing in the corner ‘coz Laxmi Chit Fund se use paisa wapas abhi tak nahin mila! Remember 21 din mein paise double? Even Choocha from Fukrey has been fake-dreaming for a lottery plan these days like he did in the movie.

Tenor

Jokes apart. Meanwhile, an autorickshaw driver has hit a jackpot of crores and it is FOR REAL.

A 30-year-old autowallah named Anoop recently won Kerala Government’s Onam Bumper Lucky Draw worth a whopping amount of ₹25 crore.

30-year-old Anup. A native of Trivandrum and an auto driver by profession. Winner of Kerala Govt's Onam Bumper lottery — jackpot of Rs 25 crore. pic.twitter.com/FML2NITOFP — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) September 18, 2022

Reportedly, Anoop, who hails from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram (or Trivandrum), was earlier planning to work as a chef in Malaysia. In fact, the man even got a loan of ₹3 lakh approved by the bank just a day before the win.

As per a Press Trust of India report, here’s what he said about the lottery win:

I was not expecting to win and therefore, I was not watching the lottery results on TV. However, when I checked my phone, I saw that I had won. I could not believe it and showed it to my wife. She confirmed that it was the winning number. ANOOP

Image credits: News TV Global

After the win, Anoop decided not to avail the bank loan and dropped the plan of shifting to Malaysia as well. Speaking of the loan, he shared:

The bank called today regarding the loan and I said I don’t need it anymore. I will not be going to Malaysia either. ANOOP

Anoop had been reportedly buying the lottery tickets since 22 years and previously won money ranging from a few hundreds to 5000 bucks. Finally, luck worked in his favour. After the process of tax-deductions, he would take home the remaining amount of around ₹15.75 crore.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | Auto driver wins Rs 25 cr in Onam bumper lottery. Of this money, Anoop (the winner) will get Rs 15.75 cr after tax deduction. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Kerala’s Finance Minister K N Balagopal had announced the result of the lottery in a lucky draw event held in Gorky Bhavan, Trivandrum on Sunday.

Ise kehte hain dene waala jab bhi deta, deta chhappar phaad ke! Hamare par bhi do-chaar chheetein gira do, bhagwaan!