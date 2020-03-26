Himachal Pradesh is home to some scenic mountains and hill stations. Apart from beautiful hills and a lush green cover, there are also some haunted places, which you may not have heard of.

If you believe in ghost stories and you’re up for some thrilling adventure, then these places are waiting for you. But only after the lockdown is over, if you’re still up for it.

1. Tunnel No. 33, Kalka-Shimla Train Route

2. Charleville Mansion, Shimla

3. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Lakkar Bazar, Shimla

4. House of Dukhani

5. Convent School, Chhota Shimla

6. The Kingal Road, Shimla



7. IGMC Road



8. The Chudial Baudi



9. Castle Naggar

10. Kasauli Graveyard