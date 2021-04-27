When it comes to travelling, most of us (who can afford it) prefer aeroplanes over any other mode of transportation, especially when it comes to travelling domestically. And why not? They are comfortable and saves a lot of time. However, in our country itself, there are several famous places where an aircraft is not permitted to fly.

The reasons are many. While some places are prohibited due to security reasons others are due to them being our prized heritage spots. So here are all the places in India that officially come under the No-Fly Zone :

1. The Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

2. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

3. Parliament Building, Delhi

4. Prime Minister's residence, Delhi

5. The Airspace around many Defence and Indian Air Force bases

6. The Tower of Silence, Mumbai

7. Mathura Refinery, Uttar Pradesh

8. Tirupathi Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh

9. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai

10. Golden Temple, Amritsar

11. Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala

12. Sriharikota Space Station, Andhra Pradesh

Well, the next time you're nearby these places, you'd know why there is no aircraft in sight.