When it comes to travelling, most of us (who can afford it) prefer aeroplanes over any other mode of transportation, especially when it comes to travelling domestically. And why not? They are comfortable and saves a lot of time. However, in our country itself, there are several famous places where an aircraft is not permitted to fly.     

The reasons are many. While some places are prohibited due to security reasons others are due to them being our prized heritage spots. So here are all the places in India that officially come under the No-Fly Zone :    

1. The Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 

Source: Lonely Planet

2. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi 

Source: Delhi Tourism

3. Parliament Building, Delhi 

Source: New Indian Express

4. Prime Minister's residence, Delhi 

Source: ProTiger

5. The Airspace around many Defence and Indian Air Force bases

Source: The Federal

6. The Tower of Silence, Mumbai

Source: Make My Trip

7. Mathura Refinery, Uttar Pradesh 

Source: India Today

8. Tirupathi Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh

Source: India TV

9. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai 

Source: Hindustan Times

10. Golden Temple, Amritsar

Source: Wikipedia

11. Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala   

Source: Times Now

12. Sriharikota Space Station, Andhra Pradesh 

Source: ISRO

Well, the next time you're nearby these places, you'd know why there is no aircraft in sight. 