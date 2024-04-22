Mumbai! The city that never sleeps! A vibrant metropolis on India’s western coast is known as the “City of Dreams” and a popular destination for students seeking unforgettable college experiences. With a diverse population and numerous opportunities, Mumbai offers an enriching experience for students from all walks of life. The city is not just a place, but an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of chai, vada pav, and local trains.

So, students, here are the 12 hidden gems in Mumbai for you to hang out and make memories at:

1. Global Vipassana Pagoda

Spread over 13 acres of lush greenery on Gorai Island, the Global Vipassana Pagoda is a meditation center created in honor of Gautama Buddha. It’s one of the seven wonders of Maharashtra! The first and largest dome contains bone relics of the Buddha, donated by the Sri Lankan government and the Mahabodhi Society of India. Imagine meditating under the world’s largest pillar-less stone dome! Plus, there’s no entry fee!

2. Chota Kashmir, Aarey Milk Colony

Nothing beats a picnic like boating around trees and birds! At Chota Kashmir, you can enjoy a relaxing boating experience amidst greenery and wildlife. It’s like stepping into a mini paradise within Mumbai.

3. The Asiatic Society of Mumbai

For the intellectually curious, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai is a hidden gem. It’s a learned society in the field of Asian studies. Imagine exploring ancient manuscripts, rare books, and artifacts. Plus, it’s got that old-world charm that’ll transport you back in time.

4. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Escape the city chaos and head to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It’s a protected area in the northern part of Mumbai. Imagine hiking through lush green trails, spotting wildlife, and breathing in fresh air. Nature therapy, anyone?

5. Colaba Causeway Market

Colaba Causeway is a popular street market for shopaholics, offering a variety of items from boho jewelry to quirky tees. Discover indie boutiques, kala khatta golas, and vintage Bollywood posters. This one-stop destination offers trendy fashion finds, quirky accessories, and souvenirs for college escapades. Be sure to haggle for the best deals.

6. Café New York

This cozy café in Fort is a favorite among students. It’s tucked away from the hustle-bustle, making it perfect for conversations, studying, or just sipping on a cup of coffee. The vintage vibes and bookshelves add to its charm.

7. Prithvi Café

Prithvi Theatre is famous, but have you explored its café? It’s an artistic haven where you can enjoy chai, samosas, and live performances. The vibe is eclectic, and you might even spot a celebrity or two.

8. Carter Road Promenade

Carter Road isn’t exactly a secret, but it’s less crowded than Bandra Bandstand. Walk along the promenade, catch glimpses of the sea, and maybe even join a jam session with musicians.

9. Versova Beach

Swap the touristy Juhu Beach for Versova Beach. It’s quieter, cleaner, and has a laid-back vibe. Grab some vada pav, watch the waves, and feel the sand between your toes.

10. Hanging Gardens of Mumbai

These terraced gardens in Malabar Hill offer stunning views of the city and the Arabian Sea. Students can relax, enjoy the greenery, and take memorable photographs.

11. Street Food at Mohammed Ali Road

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure like no other at Mohammad Ali Road! From mouthwatering kebabs to decadent sweets, this bustling street food paradise is a must-visit for every foodie on a budget.

12. Chai at a Tapri

Forget fancy coffee shops – the real magic happens at the humble tapris scattered across the city. Sip on a steaming cup of chai, munch on some spicy vada pav, and indulge in endless conversations that stretch into the wee hours of the morning.

Remember, these places are like hidden treasures waiting to be explored. So gather your squad, ditch the usual hangouts, and embark on an adventure in the city of dreams!