There are so many places in India with somewhat strange names. Somewhere in Uttar Pradesh, the name of a district is ‘Bhainsa’, and in Punjab, a town is named 'Kala Bakra'. Now, what if I told you, this is not just in India, but other countries too. These towns in the UK have the most hilarious names ever and they actually exist.
Here’s a curated list of the funniest names of UK towns which will give you something to laugh about during quarantine.
1. Minge Lane
2. Bitchfield
3. Butt Hole Road
4. Shitterton
5. Sluts Hole Lane
6. Titty-Ho
7. Three Cocks Lane
8. Ladyhole Lane
10. Twatt
11. Pratts Bottom
12. Cockshoot Close
13. Penistone
14. Crackpot
15. Dumb Woman Lane
16. Upper Dicker
17. Crapstone
18. Great Snoring
19. Fanny Hands Lane
20. Busty View
21. Ugley
22. Upper Thong
23. The Knob
24. Bonks Hill
25. Backside Lane
27. Slag Lane
28. Bell End
30. Old Sodbury
31. Slaggyford
32. World's End
Image Source: Boredpanda