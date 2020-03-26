There are so many places in India with somewhat strange names. Somewhere in Uttar Pradesh, the name of a district is ‘Bhainsa’, and in Punjab, a town is named 'Kala Bakra'. Now, what if I told you, this is not just in India, but other countries too. These towns in the UK have the most hilarious names ever and they actually exist.  

Here’s a curated list of the funniest names of UK towns which will give you something to laugh about during quarantine.  

1. Minge Lane 

2. Bitchfield

3. Butt Hole Road

4. Shitterton

5. Sluts Hole Lane

6. Titty-Ho

7. Three Cocks Lane

8. Ladyhole Lane

10. Twatt

11. Pratts Bottom

12. Cockshoot Close

13. Penistone

14. Crackpot

15. Dumb Woman Lane

16. Upper Dicker 

17. Crapstone

18. Great Snoring

19. Fanny Hands Lane

20. Busty View

21. Ugley

22. Upper Thong

23. The Knob

24. Bonks Hill

25. Backside Lane

27. Slag Lane

28. Bell End

30. Old Sodbury

31. Slaggyford

32. World's End 

Image Source: Boredpanda