Ok, honestly? There’s no thrill quite like the rare miracle of your friend group finally saying yes to that next big international trip! It’s peak group chat energy, filled with midnight scrolling, spamming each other with reels of Japanese beaches and Seoul cafés, and building the perfect itinerary together.

However, for many travellers from India’s tier-2 cities, international trips often came with an extra step of flying to Delhi or Mumbai just to catch a connecting flight. But now, with direct flights being available to Singapore’s Changi Airport from cities like Pune and Amritsar, that detour is no longer necessary.

One of the most awarded transit hubs in the world, Changi Airport connects 16 Indian cities, including tier-2 cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Guwahati to over 160 destinations globally. Now, you can fly straight to Changi from your city and easily connect to stunning, often-overlooked destinations around the world, all without the chaos.

So, if you’ve got an explorer’s heart and a social media account itching for a new travel photo dump, here are 9 lesser-known international gems you can easily access via Changi Airport:

1. Fukuoka, Japan

In a world obsessed with Tokyo’s bustle and Kyoto’s postcard-worthy beauty, Fukuoka offers a different kind of pull. One that surprises you with historic temples, indie galleries, breathtaking parks, and scenic spots to check out. Coastal castles meet sleek art museums, and ancient shrines share space with buzzing yatai food stalls here. Fukuoka gives you the layered, local, and quietly cool, yet unforgettable side of Japan.

Ideal for: Culture lovers and first-time Japan visitors looking for something authentic without the overwhelm.

2. Okinawa, Japan

We always thought that Japan was all bullet trains and cherry blossoms until we saw Okinawa with its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and sunsets that will stay with you for a lifetime. A former Ryukyuan kingdom, it feels more like a Pacific Island than a region in mainland Japan where the pace of life slows down, the drinks come with umbrellas, and the sunsets look like they were painted by a tropical daydream.

Ideal for: Beach bums, history nerds, and those craving island vibes with a Japanese twist.

3. Jeju and Busan, South Korea

If Seoul is the main character of Korea, then Busan is the cool one that quietly steals the show. It has beautiful beaches, peaceful temples, and lots of hidden gems. The island of Jeju is the dreamy, romantic one, with waterfalls, lava caves, and a stunning coastline that looks like it’s straight out of a K-drama.

Ideal for: K-drama fans, couples, and introverts seeking serenity.

4. Koh Samui, Thailand

What if we told you that balance didn’t just live on your yoga mat, but also on an island where mango sticky rice meets moonlit dance floors? Koh Samui is where wellness retreats flirt with cocktail bars. Sunrise meditations, sunset parties and a thousand ways to fall in love with your own company under the moonlight. Koh Samui has truly mastered the art of balance.

Ideal for: Solo travellers, wellness enthusiasts, and beachside romantics.

5. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Some islands you visit. Others make you want to stay. Phu Quoc is one of those places. It’s Vietnam’s quiet, sunny secret, with white sand beaches, jungle trails, and night markets. The air smells like pepper. The vibe feels like a perfect summer destination. And every photo you click will look like a postcard. Dreamy, right?

Ideal for: Off-grid explorers, honeymooners, and anyone craving a digital detox.

6. Labuan Bajo, Indonesia

Some places make you feel small in the best possible way. Labuan Bajo, with its jagged coastlines and Jurassic vibes, is one of them. Come for the Komodo dragons, stay for the pink beaches and dive sites that’ll make you believe in underwater magic.

Ideal for: Adventure seekers, scuba divers, and nature lovers.

7. Bandung, Indonesia

Bandung isn’t just a city; it is your gateway to West Java’s creative heart in Indonesia. Art Deco buildings line the streets, indie cafés hide in leafy corners, and tea plantations stretch out like green carpets on the hills. The air is cooler, the streets more relaxed, and the pace just right for a weekend reset. It’s where Jakarta’s cool kids escape to for inspiration, for bargains, and for a break that ends with rooftop parties.

Ideal for: Shoppers, artists, and those looking for a quieter slice of Indonesia.

8. Darwin, Australia

Darwin isn’t just a place. It’s a vibe. Raw, wild, and full of stories. The kind you won’t find in guidebooks. Here, crocodiles glide through mangroves like they own the place. Ancient rock art speaks across thousands of years. And every sunset? A sky painted in pinks, golds, and fire.

Ideal for: Wildlife lovers, culture buffs, and road-trippers.

9. Seattle, USA

Seattle isn’t loud. It doesn’t need to be. It’s lamplit cafes, rain-kissed mornings, and bookstores that smell like memories. It’s where grunge was born, and Mount Rainier looms like a wise old poet. Underrated? Absolutely. But then again, some places don’t need to shout to be heard.

Ideal for: Bookworms, foodies, and those who hate clichés.

But here’s what takes Singapore’s Changi Airport to a whole new level. Changi isn’t just your gateway to lesser-explored gems across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Americas. It’s also where the layover feels like a destination in itself. Sure, it connects you to far-flung corners of the world with effortless precision, but it doesn’t stop there. Elegant, efficient, and always one step ahead, Changi Airport makes sure that even your wait feels like part of the journey. Here’s how:

Retail Therapy Like No Other: We used to think layovers meant finding a quiet corner to sleep. But, at Changi? It’s a full-blown retail romance. You’ll find everything, from high-end luxury labels that whisper indulgence, to mid-range brands that actually make sense on your credit card bill. Don’t be surprised if you forget you’re in an airport at all.



iShopChangi – Shop duty and tax-free goodies before your trip, up to 30 days in advance. Then, collect them when you’re here. So no more rushing through terminals. Imagine!



The Airport With a Waterfall: Changi is what happens when an architect and a botanist fall in love. Jewel’s dome is a glassy marvel, cradling the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, the Rain Vortex, surrounded by a five-story forest. You don’t walk through Changi. You glide. You pause. You breathe.



Movie Buffs, Assemble: At most airports, finding a seat is just about rest. At Changi, it’s about reclining into a cosy movie theatre, popcorn in hand, as you watch your favourite film. From Hollywood blockbusters to Bollywood hits, enjoy it all for free at Changi’s in-terminal movie theatre.



Bot-Tender, Please!: At Lotte Duty Free, you can sip on complimentary liquor samples or let Toni – the resident robotic bartender from Makr Shakr, shake you up a drink. After all, what’s more future-fabulous than cocktails on command?



Win Big With Changi Millionaire Experiences: Spend just S$50 at the airport or on iShopChangi.com and stand a chance to unlock exclusive experiences while you’re at it – like seeing the Northern Lights in Finland, relaxing in the Bahamas, going on a South African safari, enjoying a fashion tour in Paris, or finding peace in Kyoto. And that’s not all, you also have a chance to win the grand prize: a Porsche Taycan.



A Green Dream Between Terminals: From the Butterfly Garden (yes, actual butterflies!) and sunflower decks, to lily-covered ponds – Changi is an urban oasis like no other. You’ll be left mesmerised.



A One-Stop Wonderland: Whether you’re buying gold at Luvenus in Terminal 2, chilling in nap zones, or grabbing a bowl of Hainanese Chicken Rice at the Singapore Food Street, this is the one-stop hub offering a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options across all of its terminals.



Sure, the connectivity is a game-changer, especially if you’re flying in from a tier-2 city. But what truly sets Changi apart is how thoughtful they are about a traveller’s experience. The terminals are packed with everything you’d want: Cosy rest zones, world-class dining, duty-free shopping with deals that hit just right, world-class attractions and dedicated play areas for kids. In short, Changi isn’t just an airport, it’s a place that makes the journey feel just as exciting as the destination.

And if you’re still not convinced, check out our OK Tested video where our crew, along with Tenzing and Akshay, show you how to turn a layover at Changi into a legit vacation. Get your boarding passes ready…