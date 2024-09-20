A recent video by Anip Patel, the US-based CEO of CaPatel Investments, has landed Air India into the middle of a controversy that constantly surrounds the airline: poor passenger experience. And yet, it looks like this matter has been put on flight-mode by the management.

“Come with me on the worst first-class cabin I’ve ever been on.”



Flying from Chicago to New Delhi, Patel was bound on a 15-hour non-stop flight on Air India’s business class seat. Despite paying $6300, or over Rs. 5.26 lakhs, the journey and experience turned out to be a horrible “nightmare” for him.

Patel complained of poor basic hygiene in the cabin, with breaking and stained furniture, leftover food, and uncleared trash bins. There was mildew nearly everywhere. General facilities like Wi-Fi and in-flight entertainment options were unimpressive too – he complained of the headsets having mildew on them as well. The flight attendants were also reportedly unprofessional and to add to that, he was served food from a vast menu with around “30%” of the items unavailable.

Patel also mentioned the few appreciable services he enjoyed, such as the luxury Salvatore Ferragamo hygiene kits, comfortable clothing, and some dishes like the delicious soup that he was served.

But the overall experience was clearly poor for him.

And Air India Did Take Note



The airline management took matters into its hand suo moto once his reel went viral, an added urgency being added by disappointing experiences of many other past fliers. In another comment on the reel, Patel acknowledged the same:

Earlier this year, Air India revealed new amenity kits, a luxurious and sustainable bedding refresh, and new Chinaware, cutlery, and glassware for passengers on medium and long-haul international flights, starting mid-2024. The airline plans a $400 million refurbishment program to make the passenger experience positively unforgettable. But turns out, it needs to do a lot more.