You always wanted to travel the world without worrying about work or holidays? Now is the chance to do that.

Airbnb is choosing 12 people to spend an entire year in home rentals around the world as a part of its "Live Anywhere on Airbnb" program.

Chosen people will be able to travel from September 2021 to July 2022 and Airbnb will bear all the accomodation costs and provide travel allowance for the same.

An Airbnb study revealed that 11% of their long-term stay customers in 2021 reported living a nomadic lifestyle and 74% of the surveyed consumers expressed interest in living at a place other than where their employer is based after the pandemic is over.

This program is aimed at improving Airbnb products and services in future. And they are looking for people from diverse backgrounds.

Seems exciting, right? You can apply online at www.airbnb.com/liveanywhere. Applications are open until 30th June and participants will be selected in July.

Best of luck!