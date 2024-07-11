In association with Visit Dubai

Ever lose yourself staring at a map? All those colors and squiggly lines just begging to be explored? Imagine this: you, tracing a path with your finger that leads not just to some random vacation spot, but to a whole new you. THAT’S the magic of solo travel, my friend!!

Let’s forget the perfectly curated Instagram feed for a second and think about your tastebuds doing a happy dance with mysterious spices, your ears jamming to a totally foreign language, and you getting delightfully lost in a crazy busy market. Yep, that’s the thrill that awaits the fearless solo traveler. It’s all about smashing your comfort zone and saying hello to a world of new experiences. If you’re looking for a perfect launchpad for a kind of experience that gives you butterflies, Dubai is the perfect city to visit!.

Dubai as a city conjures soaring skyscrapers, opulent shopping malls, but for adventurous solo travelers, it’s more than that! It’s an unexpected trail of experiences that are just ready to hit your taste buds as much as they ignite the senses. This desert metropolis boasts a thriving cafe culture and a culinary tapestry woven from global flavors. So get ready to craft your own unique Dubai adventure, because we’re listing 10 must-do experiences for your solo trip!

Unleash your inner Picasso with Jamjar

One feeling that remains constant is that we get the creative itch but we don’t know where to scratch it. With Jamjar you can unleash your inner creative genius at their workshops. From pottery to painting, they have something for everyone. It’s also a perfect opportunity to meet fellow solo travelers and create a masterpiece to take home.

Create your own scent at Oo La Lab!

Are you also tired of the boring perfumes on the shelves that smell like everyone else’s? At Oo La Lab you can embark on a sensory adventure to create a scent that’s as unique as you are. We’re talking about ditching generic scents and letting your scent make a lasting impression wherever you go. With the help of experts, you can mix and match top-notch ingredients to design a fragrance that reflects your vibe!

Choose your zen spot at Ciel Spa

There will be a point where you want to take a break from zipping around the city and pamper your tired self. Ciel Spa, a luxurious sanctuary within the SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences offers a haven of serenity with a breathtaking view of the city skyline! A wide range of treatments designed just for you will definitely melt away your stress.

Channel your inner drama queens at The Theater

This one’s for all the drama queens and kings! The Theater will blow your mind with a touch of dazzle. A place where entertainment will stay with you long even after the curtains fall. Not only world-class performances that will have you glued to your seat (or dancing in the aisles, we’re not judging!) but also an experience that’s worth traveling for!

Experience Minigolf in 3D

Mini golf? Been there, done that. But have you ever played putt putt while wearing 3D glasses? I know right? 3D Blacklight Minigolf is calling all golf lovers to witness this mind-bending experience. We’re talking vibrant colors that will make your brain do a happy dance. It’ll be an immersive adventure that’ll have you putting like a pro (or not).

Rise and shine with yoga and breakfast at Aura Skypool

You didn’t think we’d leave healthy folks out of this, did you? After traveling and venturing into the adventures of a new city we all need to experience healthy living. With the help of Aura Skypool you can find your zen with a sunrise yoga session overlooking the city skyline! Just the thought of it makes one relax. Not just that but Yoga is also followed by a healthy and nutritious breakfast to cleanse your body and soul.

Take an Insta-worthy sip at Salmon Guru

Tired of boring drinks? We have all been there drinking boring drinks that look like they came out of a bachelor’s fridge. But at Salmon Guru, their innovative cocktails are like a party in your mouth (and on your Instagram). Master mixologists will craft you a drink that’s as delicious as it is photogenic.

Soar Above the City with Skydive Dubai

Ever felt like jumping from a staggering 13000 ft and feeling the rush of adrenaline as you freefall from the cloud? We got you, take your solo adventure to new heights (literally) with a skydiving experience over the iconic Dubai skyline. This is an experience you’ll never forget!

Say Lights, Camera, Action (and Movie Eats)

Remember those nights we spent glued to the screen, dreaming of living out your favorite movie scenes? Well, at Movie Eats, you can turn that dream into reality! Take your love for cinema to the next level with an immersive dining experience at Movie Eats. Think gourmet dishes inspired by your fave films, all while you catch blockbuster hits on the big screen. It’s a sensory overload in the best way possible!

Dive into Dubai’s History at Al Fahidi Heritage District

It’s time to step back in time at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai’s captivating heritage district. Explore Dubai’s fascinating past by wandering through the winding alleyways and traditional houses of the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Don’t miss the museums that offer a glimpse into the city’s deep history!

There’s so much more you can discover in Dubai as a solo traveler and we’re not talking about your true self! Everyone has their differences as to what to do first on their itineraries and this list might seem a lot to explore but you have to trust us on this, it is just the tip of an iceberg. Dubai also offers a dream vessel of resources that curates itineraries catered to every interest and insider recommendations. So, what are you waiting for? Book your flight, pack your bags, and get ready to discover Dubai, the city that caters to the solo soul as much as the jet-setting crowd.