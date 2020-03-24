Temples in India are masterpieces of art and architecture. Through centuries, these temples have reflected the rich cultural heritage of our country, across religions. Some of these temples belonging to Jainism tell a lot of stories through their art and sculpture.

If you are a lover of art, these Jain temples will leave you mesmerised with their beauty, serenity and marvellous architecture.

1. Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan

This temple dedicated to the first Tirthankar of Jainism is designed as 'chaumukha'. It is believed that the columns of this temple change colour from golden to pale blue, every hour. Also, no two columns of this temple have similar designs.

How to reach: Located on the Girnar Hill, near Sadri Town in the Pali district of Rajasthan, the best way to reach this temple is from Udaipur, which is well-connected by rail, road and air.

2. Dilwara Temples, Mount Abu

A collection of five temple dedicated to Jain deities, this group of temples is known for its intricate carvings and opulent use of marble. The stunning designs and patterns carved on roofs, walls, archways and pillars of the temple

How to reach: The temple is just 2.5 km from Mount Abu. You can either take a cab from Abu Road railways station, or from Uda

3. Gomateshwara Temple, Karnataka

In this temple stands the massive 57 feet statue of Bahubali. This is one of the largest monolithic statues worldwide. Pilgrims from around the world visit this temple on the occasion of Mahamastakabhisheka that takes place once in 12 years.

How to reach: If you are travelling by air, the nearest airport is Bengaluru airport. The temple is a 4.5 hour drive from here. You can also travel by road from other major cities of Karnataka, like Mysore.

4. Sonagiri, Madhya Pradesh

Sonagiri has at least 100 Jain temples, small and big, scattered all around the town. Of these, 77 temples have high spires rising above the city like towers. Stark white in colour, you will find peace and solace in these temples dotting the city.

How to reach: The two nearest airports are Bhopal and Gwalior. You can also reach Sonagiri by road from Jhansi.

5. Palitana Temples, Gujarat

One of the most popular Jain pilgrimage sites, the Palitana temples seem to be floating pieces of ivory when sunlight falls on them. Built on the Shatrunjay Hills, there are at least 800 temples here. All these temples have been built over different centuries and are a lesson in history, art and architecture.

How to reach: If you are travelling by air, Ahmedabad airport is the best way to reach Palitana. You can also hire cabs from Bhavnagar railway station.

6. Sammed Shikharji, Jharkhand

Being the salvation place of 20 Jain Teerthankaras, this site holds special significance for Jains all over the world. Located on the highest peak of Jharkhand, Parasnath Hills, this group of temples is renowned for its marvellous architecture.

How to reach: You can take a train to Parasnath and then trek you way up to the temples.

7. Girnar Jain Temples, Gujarat

This group of Jain temples is located amidst the lofty Girnar hill in the Junagarh district of Gujarat. The idols in some of these temples are as old as 84,000 years.

How to reach: You can reach Mount Girnar from Junagadh by hiring a taxi.

8. Sri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Delhi

An ancient Jain temple in Delhi, it is built entirely of red sandstone. The temple is mostly popular for its striking architecture, beautiful carvings, pure gold artwork and frescos.

How to reach: The temple is situated in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. You should visit the temple when you are in Delhi.

9. Hanumantal Jain Mandir, Madhya Pradesh

If you adore ancient art, this is the place for you. Situated alongside a lake, Hanumantal, this Jain temple has stood strong over centuries. The temple complex has a series of 22 temples, which give it the look of a fortress.

How to reach: The temple is just 2 km away from Jabalpur bus stand. You can take an auto or cab from there.

10. Khajuraho Jain Temples, Madhya Pradesh

The temples at Khajuraho are a mix of Hindu and Jain temples and are known across the world for their stunning architecture. The aesthetic, erotic and sensuous carvings on the walls of these temples attract several tourists, every year.

How to reach: The Khajuraho airport is not well-connected to all cities, therefore, it is better to take a train to the Khajuraho railway station.

11. Puliyarmala Jain Temple, Kerala

While most of the Jain temples are built in the Nagara style of architecture, this temple in Kalpetta has been influenced by the traditional Dravidian style. With beautiful carvings on the entrance doors, this temple was once also used by Tipu Sultan to store ammunition.

How to reach: The temple is just 6 km away from Kalpetta in Wayanad. You can easily take a taxi from Kalpetta.

12. Kundalpur Jain Temples, Madhya Pradesh

Kundalpur is believed to be Lord Mahavira's birth place. The place is adorned with as many as 63 temples dedicated to different Jain deities. Of these, 40 temples are situated on a hill and other 23 lie in the valley.

Shining like white pearls, the spires of these temples offer us an enchanting sight.

How to reach: You can take a bus from Damoh, Sagar or Jabalpur.

These magnificent and beautiful temples are truly worth a visit.