From delicacies, the best weather to the finest career opportunities, different cities across India have different things to offer – and, that’s the beauty of it, right? However, what if we had to pick the best one?

In a thread, several people were asked to name the best city to live in and of course, there’s a full-fledged fight going on. Keep reading to see what people have to say!

1. “I lived in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Mumbai is hands-down the best city for culture, people and vibes. Delhi has much greater material comforts like food, roads, and shopping. Bangalore is sort of the best of both – you get a good set of people to work and hang out with, a non-judgy set of neighbors, but can afford to stay in something larger than a matchbox. The weather is clearly better than both. So, I would go with Bangalore. Yes, the traffic and public infrastructure are a bit messed up, but everything else is way better than you’d get in India.” –all4_da_nookie

2. “I think there are kind-hearted people in every city wherever you go, it also depends on if you are compassionate and try to understand them. I have personally lived in Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai, and found kind, helpful places in all three cities.” –nichi_23

3. “Chandigarh is best – small, quiet and peaceful.” –Aryan_Dangi

4. “I lived in Mumbai (by birth), Pune (for education) and Gandhinagar (for work). I have visited Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. It would be a tough call between Mumbai and Pune for me, but I think Mumbai wins, overall. If you’re earning decently and in the mid-career stage, Mumbai has a great quality of life, and career opportunities are ample in every field. –mandarbalshankar

5. “I lived in Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Cochin, Goa, and Mumbai for at least 2 years each. I can indeed say that Visakhapatnam has everything ideal you will want. Mumbai comes a close second for me.” –Shubham0015

6. “The thing about Delhi is, despite its major flaws – pollution, weather extremities, and unsafe roads – people like me who’ve made it their home, simply cannot manage to leave it. Excellent public transport, amazing food, great cafes, housing for different budget options, ample greenery spread across the city, and history – they all manage to lure you into not getting out of your comfort zone. It’s a trap, I know.” –photonguzzler

7. “I lived in my hometown and then Patna, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai. I have seen Delhi and Gurgaon as well. The best city in my opinion would be Chennai. Clean, safe, affordable and quiet, unlike other tier-1 cities. Public transport is good with buses and autos. Relatively less crowded. If you can cross the language barrier and bear the humid hot weather and grow out of a tendency to not learn other languages besides Hindi and English, you’ll find that people in Chennai are generally warm and welcoming.” –vbh_pratihar

8. “Goa – a peaceful place with humble, open-minded people who don’t poke their nose in your business. Good quality schools in Panjim for almost free (most schools are charity-run, the yearly fee is 2-4k only). In Mumbai, you pay 60K/year still not on par with those schools. The air quality is a plus. If it wasn’t for college I would’ve already gone back to Goa.” -Anonymous

9. “Kolkata is fantastic, food, culture, general availability of stuff, things to do, things to do where you don’t have to spend money, open-minded people who don’t really care about how blingy your clothes are or whether you have the latest iPhone, football, roads, safety, proximity to beaches. It’s sad that career opportunities are less and that people have to leave the city for better jobs.” –ketdagr8

10. “Jaipur is good except for the weather. The nightlife is good but probably not comparable to tier 1 major cities as there aren’t much high earning jobs young crowd. It’s mostly college kids or rich teenagers of Jaipur. As a city, it’s a very good mix of beautiful architecture, culture and at the same time modernity of a city. For women it’s quite safe, public transport buses connectivity is top-notch, not much traffic till now and the metro is already WIP.” –Different-Cover-4300

11. “Gangtok. Superb climate. Hard-working people. Great schools and less crowded hospitals. Awesome market. No mainstream politics/communalism. Quiet at night. No pollution. What can you want more?” –Nirbhik

12. “Mysore. Not a metro city but hands down the best ever city to lead a peaceful life. The cost of living is very low and reasonable. You can have weekend getaways in places like Wayanad and Ooty. It has a cool nightlife too. However, if you feel like partying over the weekend, Bangalore is just a ride away. People are amazing too.” –pepitonachobusiness_

This thread really made us wonder, didn’t it?