The liquor stores (thekas) in Gurugram are unlike those in other cities. They have an altogether different vibe that makes them quite happening.

So whether you are looking forward to home delivery of alchohol after a tiring day at work or just a nice liquor shopping experience, here's where you should go.

1. G-Town Wines

This is one of the biggest liquor stores in North India. They claim to be a female-friendly liquor store. They have ample parking space and valet parking along with an exclusive section for women.

Where: N Block, Numberdar Market, near ShaktiPeeth Mandir, South City I, Sector 40, Gurugram

Timings: 9AM -12 AM

Home delivery also available.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

2. Chivas Lake Forest Wines

Where: Shop No. 125, Super Mart 1, Main Market, DLF City Phase IV

Timings: 8AM - 12AM

Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹2,000.

3. Discovery Wines

Where: Machaan, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram

Timings: 9AM - 11PM

Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹1,000.

4. The Wine Shop

Where: Basement, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase III, Gurugram

Timings: 10AM - 10PM

Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹2,000.

5. Jagdish Wines

Where: N Block Road, Sector 40, South City – I, Near Shaktipeeth Mandir, Gurugram

Timings: 10AM - 10PM

Home delivery also available.

6. Lakeforest Wines

Where: Lakeforest Wines, near Darbaripur, Darbaripur, Sector 75, Gurugram

Timings: 8AM - 12AM

Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹2,000.

7. Bristal Wine Shop

Where: Shop No. 2, Near The Bristol Hotel, Sikandarpur

Timings: 9AM - 12AM

Home delivery also available.

8. Kuldeep Wines Sharab Theka

Where: Koyal Vihar, Sector 52, Gurugram

Timings: 9AM - 11PM

Home delivery available.

Do you know more such stores? Let us know in the comments.