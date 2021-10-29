The liquor stores (thekas) in Gurugram are unlike those in other cities. They have an altogether different vibe that makes them quite happening.
So whether you are looking forward to home delivery of alchohol after a tiring day at work or just a nice liquor shopping experience, here's where you should go.
1. G-Town Wines
This is one of the biggest liquor stores in North India. They claim to be a female-friendly liquor store. They have ample parking space and valet parking along with an exclusive section for women.
Where: N Block, Numberdar Market, near ShaktiPeeth Mandir, South City I, Sector 40, Gurugram
Timings: 9AM -12 AM
Home delivery also available.
2. Chivas Lake Forest Wines
Where: Shop No. 125, Super Mart 1, Main Market, DLF City Phase IV
Timings: 8AM - 12AM
Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹2,000.
3. Discovery Wines
Where: Machaan, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram
Timings: 9AM - 11PM
Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹1,000.
4. The Wine Shop
Where: Basement, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase III, Gurugram
Timings: 10AM - 10PM
Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹2,000.
5. Jagdish Wines
Where: N Block Road, Sector 40, South City – I, Near Shaktipeeth Mandir, Gurugram
Timings: 10AM - 10PM
Home delivery also available.
6. Lakeforest Wines
Where: Lakeforest Wines, near Darbaripur, Darbaripur, Sector 75, Gurugram
Timings: 8AM - 12AM
Home delivery available for a minimum order of ₹2,000.
7. Bristal Wine Shop
Where: Shop No. 2, Near The Bristol Hotel, Sikandarpur
Timings: 9AM - 12AM
Home delivery also available.
8. Kuldeep Wines Sharab Theka
Where: Koyal Vihar, Sector 52, Gurugram
Timings: 9AM - 11PM
Home delivery available.
