Snow village: In Manali, you can live the Eskimo life— Times of India (@timesofindia) January 17, 2020
Entirely built with snow, the igloos of Hamta valley near Manali have become a new tourist attraction as visitors have made a beeline to this snow village to experience a night in the private igloo.https://t.co/wuXBQbjtm0 pic.twitter.com/67NRdEjnwW
I mean cozying up in an igloo with your partner seems like the perfect way to spend your winter holidays, right?
Enthusiastic tourists have been visiting this 'snow village' to experience a night or two in the private igloo huts that are situated at an altitude of 9000 feat near Sethan village in Hamta.
The rates for these igloos range from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per night. These igloos were initially built on an experimental basis four years ago and by the virtue of its uniqueness and exclusivity they became extremely popular.
Ready to experience the igloo life?