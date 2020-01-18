Want to experience the igloo life but don't have enough money to visit countries like Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Canada? 
Fret not, you can now experience an igloo stay in Himachal Pradesh, built entirely with snow in Hamta valley near Manali. Woohoo!

I mean cozying up in an igloo with your partner seems like the perfect way to spend your winter holidays, right?

Source: twitter.com

Enthusiastic tourists have been visiting this 'snow village' to experience a night or two in the private igloo huts that are situated at an altitude of 9000 feat near Sethan village in Hamta. 

Source: twitter.com

The rates for these igloos range from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per night. These igloos were initially built on an experimental basis four years ago and by the virtue of its uniqueness and exclusivity they became extremely popular. 

Source: www.republicworld.com

In case you are wondering, this concept was started by two local residents, Tashi and Vikas four years ago. The igloos are decorated with lovely lights and warm bedding to keep you warm and cozy in Himachal Pradesh's below freezing point weather. 

Source: www.republicworld.com

Tourists are also served with scrumptious cuisines and they also offer bonfire in the evenings to give you the feels of the perfect wonderland. Oh, you could also try your luck at skiing and snowboarding here. 

Source: www.livemint.com

Here are all the details you need:
Address: Keylinga Himalayan Adventures c/o Hotel Keylinga Inn, Prini Village, Naggar Road, Manali, Himachal Pradesh 175143 
Contact number: Tashi: 9816472227, Vikas: 9459996999, 9418979005 

Ready to experience the igloo life?