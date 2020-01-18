Want to experience the igloo life but don't have enough money to visit countries like Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Canada?

Fret not, you can now experience an igloo stay in Himachal Pradesh, built entirely with snow in Hamta valley near Manali. Woohoo!



Snow village: In Manali, you can live the Eskimo life



Entirely built with snow, the igloos of Hamta valley near Manali have become a new tourist attraction as visitors have made a beeline to this snow village to experience a night in the private igloo.https://t.co/wuXBQbjtm0 pic.twitter.com/67NRdEjnwW — Times of India (@timesofindia) January 17, 2020

I mean cozying up in an igloo with your partner seems like the perfect way to spend your winter holidays, right?

Enthusiastic tourists have been visiting this 'snow village' to experience a night or two in the private igloo huts that are situated at an altitude of 9000 feat near Sethan village in Hamta.

The rates for these igloos range from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per night. These igloos were initially built on an experimental basis four years ago and by the virtue of its uniqueness and exclusivity they became extremely popular.

In case you are wondering, this concept was started by two local residents, Tashi and Vikas four years ago. The igloos are decorated with lovely lights and warm bedding to keep you warm and cozy in Himachal Pradesh's below freezing point weather.

Tourists are also served with scrumptious cuisines and they also offer bonfire in the evenings to give you the feels of the perfect wonderland. Oh, you could also try your luck at skiing and snowboarding here.

Here are all the details you need:

Address: Keylinga Himalayan Adventures c/o Hotel Keylinga Inn, Prini Village, Naggar Road, Manali, Himachal Pradesh 175143



Contact number: Tashi: 9816472227, Vikas: 9459996999, 9418979005

Ready to experience the igloo life?