Recently, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a photo on Twitter of the Chenab Bridge being built in Jammu & Kashmir. And Twitterati was visibly excited by the photos, which indicated the kind of future we are heading into.
The view of the bridge is absolutely stunning, it rises higher than the clouds themselves and is located right above the Chenab river.
The Chenab Bridge is being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. It is approximately 1,315 metre long and 359 metres above the river bed level. Yep. That's how big it is! The magnificent construction project is a way to boost connectivity for Kashmir Valley.
The Chenab Bridge is officially the highest railway bridge in the entire world. In fact, it is even 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower!
According to the Railway Ministry, the software program Tekla has been used to design the bridge. And it is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.
Here's the Tweet by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
So many people are sharing photos of the bridge, it's truly a marvel and a thing to be proud of.
