Recently, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a photo on Twitter of the Chenab Bridge being built in Jammu & Kashmir. And Twitterati was visibly excited by the photos, which indicated the kind of future we are heading into.

The view of the bridge is absolutely stunning, it rises higher than the clouds themselves and is located right above the Chenab river.

The Chenab Bridge is being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. It is approximately 1,315 metre long and 359 metres above the river bed level. Yep. That's how big it is! The magnificent construction project is a way to boost connectivity for Kashmir Valley.

The Chenab Bridge is officially the highest railway bridge in the entire world. In fact, it is even 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower!

According to the Railway Ministry, the software program Tekla has been used to design the bridge. And it is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

Here's the Tweet by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

So many people are sharing photos of the bridge, it's truly a marvel and a thing to be proud of.

World's highest rail bridge Chenab Bridge, part of Jammu Baramulla railway line which will connect Kashmir with rest of India through rail network pic.twitter.com/jV8xEUiPth — Enemy Slayer (@EnemySlayer24_7) February 7, 2022

A spectacular view of the 359 meter high Chenab Bridge being built over the Chenab River in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. #TransformingIndia #Infra4India @RailMinIndia @incredibleindia @JandKTourism pic.twitter.com/GLSgRQ0JaY — India in Iceland (@indembiceland) February 8, 2022

#ChenabBridge.Arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir.

Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris,making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world. pic.twitter.com/Hs8J7ZbIwt — BSR (@Sudheer04431708) February 8, 2022

Marvelous Architecture of New India 🇮🇳#ChenabBridge pic.twitter.com/UDfhBV1101 — Bhikhabhai Rathavi Rajput (@BHIKHALALRATHA1) February 8, 2022

So, are you excited about travelling on a train, via this bridge?