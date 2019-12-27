With the temperature finally taking a dip in the last few weeks in Delhi, we can happily say that winter has arrived for us Delhiites.

But for some of the other regions in the country, winter started way before and is much harsher than what it is here in the plains.

If you are shivering already, here is a list of some of the coldest places in the country.

1. Drass Sector, Kargil: (5 to -6 degrees)

Experiencing an altitude-influenced Mediterranean climate, Drass is the coldest place in India with temperature dropping to -50 degrees in some parts.

At 10,800 ft. the winters are harsh with average lows around -20 degrees.

2. Siachen Glacier, Karakorum Range (-2 to -25 degrees)

Opened for civilians after 35 years, Siachen - the world's highest battlefield at one stage - is a glacier located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas.

You can witness history as the LOC separates India and Pakistan here.

3. Matayen, Kargil (0 to -20 degrees)

A district lying 80 kms away from central Kargil, Matayen is one of the coldest regions and one of the most inhospitable places for trekking.

Enthusiasts still test themselves at places like Matayen situated at the very North.

4. Kaza, Spiti Valley (0 to -16 degrees)

The beautiful destination leading to the Chandratal Lake is one of the coldest places on Earth during winter.

Here, the Key monastery is completely covered in snow making the view for tourists quite breathtaking.

5. Kufri, Himachal Pradesh (0 to -4 degrees)

A popular hill station, Kufri lies in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

With multiple sight-seeing options and comfortable lodges, you can spend budget holiday at this beautiful destination.

6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh (10 to -8 degrees)

Lying at the east of Bhutan, Tawang has many picturesque hills to make your trip a happening once.

An ideal place during summers and in monsoon, Tawang is a frigid zone during the winter season.

7. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand (5 to -15 degrees)

Lying in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari is one of the most beautiful and breathtaking hill stations in India.

With multiple peaks like the Panchachuli Peak, this place will keep you occupied in the lap of nature.

8. Hemkund, Uttarakhand (-8 to -14 degrees)

Popular for the Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib Ji, this place is a favourite for pilgrims as well as enthusiasts who want some time off in an isolated yet beautiful hilly destination.

Situated in the Chamoli district, this place is devoted to the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobindh Singh Ji.

9. Leh, Ladakh (-9 to -14 degrees)

One of the most commercialized places on this planet, Leh is still a picturesque affair surrounded by barren mountains from all directions.

Taking a flight might be the most convenient way but for more adventure go on a bike or car journey.

10. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim (3 to -5 degrees)

Situated in the cleanest state of India, Yumthang Valley is known for a breathtaking flower valley apart from being one of the coldest regions in the country.

With hot springs, yaks and meadows - this is the place to be if you want to experience something exquisite.

11. Kunzum Pass, Spiti (0 to -10 degrees)

Bridging the Lahaul Valley and Spiti Valley, Kunzum pass is the place to be if you intend to trek towards Spiti.

The pass gives you access to a 15 km trek towards the Moon Lake, which has crystal clear water that'll amaze anyone.

12. Amarnath, Jammu & Kashmir (5 to -6 degrees)

Popular for the Shree Amarnath Cave Temple, a Hindu shrine, Amarnath is situated 141 kms away from Srinagar.

To reach here, one has to pass through Pahalgam town, one of the cleanest places in the country.

13. Western Sikkim (8 to 1 degrees)

Coming back to Sikkim, the western half is as breathtaking as the North.

Favourite among pro trekkers and mountaineers because of its high elevation, the place

14. Rohtang Pass, Manali (5 to -6 degrees)

One of the highest motorable passes in the country, Rohtang Pass lies on the eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas.

Around 51 kms from Manali, this pass connects the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys.

15. Srinagar, Kashmir (4 to -8 degrees)

Known as the summer capital of Kashmir, Srinagar is famous for the clean and frigid Dal Lake.

Apart from being of strategic importance to the country because of NH1, this place has amazing destinations like Baramulla and the Miyar Valley.

16. Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir (5 to -8 degrees)

Known as the most beautiful place - thus the name Sonamarg (meaning golden land) - this hill station lies 80-km northeast of Srinagar.

Covered entirely with snow during the winter season, you can visit this place just for the heavy snowfall.

17. Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir (5 to -7 degrees)

Situated in the Pir Panjal Range of the western Himalayas, Gulmarg is a popular skiing destination that is also covered entirely in snow during the winter season.

This is also the first places to receive snowfall so you can head here anytime to enjoy fresh snowfall.

So Delhi isn't that cold after all. The list made me feel much better about my location. Sigh!