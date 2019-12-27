With the temperature finally taking a dip in the last few weeks in Delhi, we can happily say that winter has arrived for us Delhiites.
If you are shivering already, here is a list of some of the coldest places in the country.
1. Drass Sector, Kargil: (5 to -6 degrees)
Experiencing an altitude-influenced Mediterranean climate, Drass is the coldest place in India with temperature dropping to -50 degrees in some parts.
2. Siachen Glacier, Karakorum Range (-2 to -25 degrees)
Opened for civilians after 35 years, Siachen - the world's highest battlefield at one stage - is a glacier located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas.
3. Matayen, Kargil (0 to -20 degrees)
A district lying 80 kms away from central Kargil, Matayen is one of the coldest regions and one of the most inhospitable places for trekking.
4. Kaza, Spiti Valley (0 to -16 degrees)
The beautiful destination leading to the Chandratal Lake is one of the coldest places on Earth during winter.
5. Kufri, Himachal Pradesh (0 to -4 degrees)
A popular hill station, Kufri lies in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.
6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh (10 to -8 degrees)
Lying at the east of Bhutan, Tawang has many picturesque hills to make your trip a happening once.
7. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand (5 to -15 degrees)
Lying in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari is one of the most beautiful and breathtaking hill stations in India.
8. Hemkund, Uttarakhand (-8 to -14 degrees)
Popular for the Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib Ji, this place is a favourite for pilgrims as well as enthusiasts who want some time off in an isolated yet beautiful hilly destination.
9. Leh, Ladakh (-9 to -14 degrees)
One of the most commercialized places on this planet, Leh is still a picturesque affair surrounded by barren mountains from all directions.
10. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim (3 to -5 degrees)
Situated in the cleanest state of India, Yumthang Valley is known for a breathtaking flower valley apart from being one of the coldest regions in the country.
11. Kunzum Pass, Spiti (0 to -10 degrees)
Bridging the Lahaul Valley and Spiti Valley, Kunzum pass is the place to be if you intend to trek towards Spiti.
12. Amarnath, Jammu & Kashmir (5 to -6 degrees)
Popular for the Shree Amarnath Cave Temple, a Hindu shrine, Amarnath is situated 141 kms away from Srinagar.
13. Western Sikkim (8 to 1 degrees)
Coming back to Sikkim, the western half is as breathtaking as the North.
14. Rohtang Pass, Manali (5 to -6 degrees)
One of the highest motorable passes in the country, Rohtang Pass lies on the eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas.
15. Srinagar, Kashmir (4 to -8 degrees)
Known as the summer capital of Kashmir, Srinagar is famous for the clean and frigid Dal Lake.
16. Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir (5 to -8 degrees)
Known as the most beautiful place - thus the name Sonamarg (meaning golden land) - this hill station lies 80-km northeast of Srinagar.
17. Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir (5 to -7 degrees)
Situated in the Pir Panjal Range of the western Himalayas, Gulmarg is a popular skiing destination that is also covered entirely in snow during the winter season.
So Delhi isn't that cold after all. The list made me feel much better about my location. Sigh!