While there are some countries that are strictly against the usage and sale of marijuana, there are some countries where small amounts of cannabis has been legalized, decriminalized, or is just socially accepted. In these countries, laws with regards to weed are somewhat chill as compared to other countries..

1. Canada

In Canada, people who are 18 years old or above are legally allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana in its dried or non-dried form in public. They are also allowed to grow up to four marijuana plants at home from legal seedlings. However, you can only buy cannabis from provincially-licensed retailers and federally-licensed producers.

2. Jamaica

This super-chill country that introduced us to reggae music, decriminalised weed in 2015. The use of marijuana for medical and religious purposes is allowed. Also, if you happen to be a Rastafarian, you can use unlimited quantities of cannabis with no repercussions, whatsoever.

3. Ecuador

While, you might end up in jail for illegally cultivating and selling marijuana here, you are allowed to posses up to 10 grams for personal use.

4. Uruguay

This was one of the first countries in the world to legalize the use of cannabis for recreational purposes, in 2013. In fact, here pharmacies are the only place in the country where people can buy recreational marijuana. All buyers have to do is, register with a regulator.

5. The Netherlands

For decades, smoking weed has been legal in coffee shops in this country, though you aren't allowed to grow it for personal use . It is a criminal offence to possess, produce or deal in drugs. Although, use of drugs by persons aged 18 years or older is not a criminal offence. So, just stick to the coffee shops.

6. Georgia

Here, consumption and possession of marijuana was legalised on July 30th 2018. Though, cultivation and sale of the recreational drug remains prohibited by law.

7. South Africa

In this country, consumption, possession and growth of marijuana was decriminalised by law in 2018. Now, it's one of the most tolerant countries in the world when it comes to cannabis.

8. Mexico

Technically, marijuana consumption is still illegal, as is cultivation and sale but, personal use of recreational marijuana in amounts of 5 grams or less was decriminalized in 2009. Its medical use for THC content less than one percent was legalized in 2017.

9. Costa Rica

The consumption of cannabis is kind of illegal, but personal consumption doesn't carry any criminal penalties. The sale of marijuana, however, is a punishable offence.

10. Colombia

In this country, the possession of up to 20 grams of marijuana is decriminalised. However, it's still illegal to sell it. If you like, you can also grow up to 20 plants but, only for personal use.

11. Belgium

If you are 18 or older you are allowed to possess not more than 3 grams of cannabis. Also, be discreet and don't smoke in public. The rest is all cool.

12. Portugal

In 2001, Portugal decriminalised all drugs. Yeah! Every drug that exists. Here, you are permitted to carry up to 25 grams at a time. More than enough?

13. Spain

Lighting up a joint in Spain's famous smoking clubs was legalised in 2017. You are allowed to smoke your own stuff, without fines or legal repercussions of any kind. As long as you consume it in the privacy of your own home or on private properties, you're fine.

14. Croatia

Again, personal use of marijuana is decriminalised in this country. It's also legalised for limited medical use. Though, you aren't allowed to sell it.

15. The Czech Republic

Possession of cannabis of up to 15 grams is legal here. Over the past few years, its medical use has also been legalised.

Which country would you like to visit?