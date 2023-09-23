The desire to explore ‘foreign countries’ is often bogged down with the reality of finances. Travelling abroad is definitely not cheap, we get it, but, it is also not always expensive. If you’re an Indian citizen living in India, there are countries you can visit without straining your savings.

If you wanna travel abroad and budget is your primary concern, here are 8 International locations you can explore abroad for a week on a budget of ₹1 lakh.

(*Please note: For uniformity, we have included the approximate flight fare (for non-stop flights) from New Delhi as per current charges. For visas, we have mentioned ‘Visa on Arrival’ costs wherever possible. We have also made a sample 7-day itinerary for a mid-budget traveller to give you an idea of what your vacation will be like. This does NOT include the admission and transportation charges incurred at different locations.)

1. Vietnam

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 292.16 Vietnamese dong (*as of 15/09/2023)

Airfare from New Delhi to Hanoi: ₹16,000 (approx.)

Visa on Arrival Cost: ₹2,074 for a single-entry visa valid for a month

Airfare from Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi: ₹18,000 (approx.)

Cost of Food per day: ₹900-1,000 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: ₹2,000 (approx.)

You can divide your 7-day itinerary for the Vietnam tour between Hanoi, Halong Bay, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The popular tourist destinations in Hanoi include the Old Quarter, Lakes, Temples, and Museums. Thereafter, you can experience the breathtaking limestone islands in Halong Bay and spend the night on an overnight cruise.

After you return to Hanoi, board a flight to De Nang, where you can explore Ba Na Hills, Dragon Bridge, The Marble Mountains, and more.

The final days of your vacation will be spent in Ho Chi Minh City. Your city tour can include sightseeing popular destinations like Independence Palace, War Remnants Museum, and Cu Chi Tunnels, among others.

2. Sri Lanka

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 3.93 Sri Lankan Rupee (*as of 15/09/2023)

Round Trip Airfare from New Delhi to Colombo (with one layover): ₹23,000 (approx.)

Visa on Arrival Cost: ₹2,078 for a double-entry visa for 30 days (you must apply for an ETA to get the visa)

Cost of Food per day: ₹600 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: ₹3,000 (approx.)

You can divide your 7-day itinerary between Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Bentota, and Colombo.

Enter Colombo and get on a 4-hour drive to the mountainous Kandy city and visit Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage en route. The city has a historical significance, and you’ll be exploring The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Kandy Lake, the National Museum of Kandy, and more.

Another 3-hour drive, and you’ll be in Nuwara Eliya, where you can visit Victoria Park, and explore the Bale Bazaar, the Pedro Tea Estate, Seetha Amman Temple, and the Gregory Lake.

In Bentota, you can enjoy the scenic waterfalls, relax on the beaches, and do adventure water sports.

Return to Sri Lanka’s capital and see the Gangaramaya Temple, the National Museum, the Seema Malaka Buddhist Temple, the Independence Square, and more.

3. Indonesia

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 184.81 Indonesian Rupiah (*as of 15/09/2023)

Round Trip Airfare from New Delhi to Bali: ₹40,000 (The rate can be significantly lower if you book in advance and on the cheaper days)

Visa on Arrival Cost: 35 USD or ₹2909 (you should carry the exact USD amout in change)

Cost of Food per day: ₹1,000 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: ₹2,500 (approx.)

You can divide your Bali trip between Ubud, Kuta, and Nusa Penida Island.

In Ubud, you can explore Tegenungan Waterfalls, Elephant Cave, Saraswati Temple, the Traditional Art Market, Kintamani Village (widely known for Mount Batur), and more.

In Kuta, you can go river rafting at Ayung River, or explore Pandawa Beach, Kuta Beach, Dreamland Beach, and more.

Then, you can travel to Nusa Pedia via boat to experience the scenic Kelingking Beach, Atuh Beach, Diamond Beach, Crystal Bay, and more.

4. Thailand

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 0.44 Thai Baht (*as of 21/09/2023)

Airfare from New Delhi to Bangkok: ₹17,000 (approx.)

Airfare from Krabi to New Delhi: ₹21,000 (approx.)

Visa on Arrival Cost: 2,200 Thai Baht or about ₹5,000 (payable in cash in Baht currency)

Cost of Food per day: ₹1,607 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: ₹3,500 (approx)

After arriving in Bangkok, go for a city tour visiting the Grand Palace, the Temple of Emerald Buddha, The Lumpini Park, the Temple of Dawn, the Gems Gallery, and more.

Thereafter, fly from Bangkok to Phuket, where you’ll witness exquisite beaches like Kata Beach, Patong Beach or Banana Beach. You can explore the Bangla Road and Chaithararam Temple as well. You can also take ferries to explore the Phi Phi Islands.

From Phuket, you can reach Krabi via a car drive, where you can explore Koh Poda Island, Hong Island, Chicken Island, and Bamboo Island.

5. UAE

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 0.044 United Arab Emirates Dirham (*as of 22/09/2023)

Airfare from New Delhi to Dubai: ₹17,000 (approx.)

Airfare from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi: ₹10,000 (approx.)

Visa Cost: Around ₹7,299 to be applied in advance (For Visa on Arrival, you must hold a valid tourist US visa or green card or meet these other eligibility conditions)

Cost of Food per day: Upto ₹4,515 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: ₹3,000 (approx.)

In Dubai, you can go on an exciting desert safari, Marina yacht tour, and also tour the city, visiting the magnificent Burj Khalifa, enjoy the magical fountain show, explore the Aquaventure Waterpark, Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, and more.

Thereafter, transfer to Abu Dhabi, where you can go to The CLYMB, visit Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros Studios, Observation Deck at 300, National Aquarium, and more.

6. Malaysia

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 0.057 Malaysian Ringgit (*as of 22/09/2023)

Airfare from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur: ₹15,000 (approx.)

Airfare from Langkawi to New Delhi: ₹10,000 (approx.) (The rates can vary significantly as per dates, this one is around the cheaper lines)

Visa Cost: About ₹3,744 to be applied in advance (You can obtain Visa on Arrival only when you travel to Malaysia via Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, or Brunei and hold a valid visa)

Cost of Food per day: Upto ₹2000 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: Upto ₹3,000 (approx.)

In Kuala Lumpur, go for a city tour, visiting Petronas Twin Towers, Lake Gardens, Merdeka Square, Thean Hou Temple, Islamic Arts Museum, and more.

Then, fly to Penang and explore Penang Hill, Genting Highlands, Kek Lok Si Temple, Entopia, Botanical Gardens, Dharmikarama Burmese Temple, and delight in seeing the Street Art in Joy Town, the Armenian Street, and more.

Catch another flight to Langkawi and visit Tanjung Rhu Beach, Cenang Beach, and Telaga Tujuh waterfalls, and explore Eagle Square, the Night Market and more.

7. Bhutan

Conversion Rate: 1 INR = 1.00 Bhutanese Ngultrum (*as of 22/09/2023)

Visa Cost: Indian passport holders do not need a visa to visit Bhutan. However, they need to pay the permit cost of about ₹1,200 per day to enter the country

Round Trip Airfare from New Delhi to Bhutan: Upto ₹50,000 (Direct flights to Bhutan save loads of time but are rare and hence, relatively expensive. We recommend you opt for more economical ways to reach Bhutan via West Bengal. You can find them here)

Cost of Food per day: Upto ₹2,000 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: Upto ₹4,000 (approx.)

When in Thimphu, you can explore Buddha Dordenma, Simtokha Dzong, Motithang Takin Preserve, Dochula Pass, Chele La Pass, Motithang Takin Preserve, Punakha Suspension Bridge and more.

In Paro, you can see Drukgyel Dzong, Kichu Lhakhang, Tachogang Lhakhang Bridge, and more. You can also hike to Taktsang Monastery, situated on the cliffside.

8. Egypt

Conversion Rate: 1 Indian Rupee equals = 0.37 Egyptian Pound (*as of 22/09/2023)

Visa Cost: About ₹2,100 for e-visa

Round Trip Airfare from New Delhi to Cairo: Upto ₹45,000 (approx.) for a One-Stop flight

Cost of Food per day: Upto ₹2,000 – 3,000 (approx.)

Cost of Accommodation per day: Upto ₹4,000 (approx.)

When in Egypt, you’ll have to be extra wise about your budget to explore the country under one lakh. You can explore Cairo, Luxor, and Aswan.

In Cairo, you can see the Great Pyramid of Giza, The Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, the Egyptian Museum, Coptic Cairo, Al-Azhar Park, and ancient churches and mosques.

Thereafter, you can travel to Luxor via Nile Cruise. There, you can see the Valley of the Kings, Luxor Temples, Tomb of Ramses VI, and more.

In Aswan, you can visit Nubian villages at Elephantine Island, the Temple of Philae, the Monastery of St. Simeon, and more.

If you’re packing your bags already, we wouldn’t be surprised!