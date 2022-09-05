Tourism is one of the important areas that contributes to our nation's economy. While most of the places attract visitors for their scenic beauty, architecture, and culture, a few of them get romanticised for its poverty. Especially after Slumdog Millionaire, the 2008 Hollywood film that advertised Mumbai's Dharavi in a negative light.

Turns out, not just Dharavi, slums in Delhi are also on the advertising list. So, apparently, people have been organising walking tours to Delhi slums and one such tourism package has grabbed our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @tanishka_s2, shared some screenshots of the package posted on Trip Advisor, a travel company, which features details of the walking tour. It boasts to provide a 'first-hand glimpse of life' in a Delhi slum and costs ₹1800 for the 3-hour-long walk.

The user slammed the tour as she wrote, "Rs 1,800 to get a "first hand glimpse of life in a Delhi slum"."

Check it out here:

Rs 1,800 to get a "first hand glimpse of life in a Delhi slum." pic.twitter.com/DrUx7GKCZ4 — Tanishka Sodhi (@tanishka_s2) September 3, 2022

Netizens are disgusted, surprised, shocked, and more. Check out their reactions.

Aa'i'ye dekhte hai aur kya kya bik sakta hai. https://t.co/xzoLjXdEcM — یوسوف علی (@yu_yusuf_ali) September 4, 2022

For the shameless, privileged, elite, everything is a ‘walking tour’. https://t.co/HWRZtJUIYk — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) September 3, 2022

What kind of dystopian society puts the misery of poverty-stricken on display and tries to make a business let alone some bucks out of sufferings of the most vulnerable? https://t.co/O3FJmfUwuu — Shariq (@sharicasm) September 4, 2022

such tours are nothing but avenues for providing voyeuristic experience to the rich, it’s poverty porn. disgusting (sic).

- @rishmunjall

the industrial revolution and its consequences https://t.co/43Ll6AUAn0 — sahej (@tyrionstark__) September 4, 2022

"Poverty Porn" - when you objectify people in poverty for the sake of entertaining a privileged audience (sic).

- @AnushaSooriyan

People making money from other people's miseries really proudly. 👎 https://t.co/Pe17d1MooM — metacolonial (@metacolonial) September 4, 2022

Capitalists are making profits from poverty. https://t.co/brvDaAeP7J — Gibin (@piebyfour) September 4, 2022

Who the fuck are running these https://t.co/Sc6Lxkd7DE — Anna (@Annapurnamenon) September 4, 2022

This is everything wrong with this world. Rich people earning money on the backs of people who barely have basic human rights and then they'll claim " we are apolitical" . Aur hum bhi kam nahi hain jo Twitter pe angrezi main likh rhe hain ispe (sic).

- @madhav________

Na what the actual fuck this is?? https://t.co/NJSlDZRJtB — Bigger than Guri (@28fearlessdean) September 3, 2022

This is sick, poverty porn so openly being cashed in. @TripAdvisorInd you all should be ashamed! https://t.co/hYOGfGfpjI — Kushal (@kushchronicle21) September 3, 2022

One of our MPhil profs conducted an exact same "tour" for us in FC and I just couldn't get myself to go. Call it whatever you want but it felt extremely disrespectful and weird (sic).

- @booksNowls

This is quite unsettling :/ https://t.co/cs7CgSQYGT — Anand JC (@1996_ajc) September 3, 2022

Unfortunately, some Twitter users feel otherwise.

I don't know about this tour in particular but I don't see a problem with this concept in general if they're respecting boundaries. It's an economically thriving community and such tours might just help get them the social recognition and exposure they need. https://t.co/86uCXRf6B9 — Jay (@Breadwala) September 4, 2022

Making money out of someone's misery is so not cool! Advertising underprivileged for the sake of entertaining privileged is definitely a sick act. From 2008 (Slumdog Millionaire release) to 2022, nothing has changed, poverty is still on sale.