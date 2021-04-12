Delhi or Mumbai? Where can you find a decent place to live in ₹25,000 rent?
Here's a comparison of both cities across localities.
1. South Delhi - Vasant Kunj
2 BHK DDA flat
Semi-furnished in a gated society.
2. Mumbai - Bandra (West)
1 RK studio apartment with balcony
Semi-furnished
3. West Delhi - Rajouri Garden
2 BHK builder floor
Fully-furnished in a gated community.
Pet-friendly
4. Mumbai - Borivali (East)
2 BHK apartment on top floor
Furnished in a gated community
Swimming pool and park
5. East Delhi - Laxmi Nagar
3 BHK on 2nd floor
Fully furnished in a gated community.
Pet-friendly
6. Mumbai - Chandivali
1 BHK
Unfurnished
7. Central Delhi - Karol Bagh
2 BHK on 2nd floor
Semi-furnished
8. Mumbai - Vile Parle (East)
1 BHK
Semi-furnished, no balcony
Pet friendly
9. North Delhi - Sector 4 Rohini.
3 BHK with balcony
Furnished
10. Mumbai - Andheri (West)
1 BHK with balcony
Unfurnished
So, Delhi or Mumbai?