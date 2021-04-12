Delhi or Mumbai? Where can you find a decent place to live in ₹25,000 rent?

Here's a comparison of both cities across localities.

1. South Delhi - Vasant Kunj

2 BHK DDA flat

Semi-furnished in a gated society.

2. Mumbai - Bandra (West)

1 RK studio apartment with balcony

Semi-furnished

3. West Delhi - Rajouri Garden

2 BHK builder floor

Fully-furnished in a gated community.

Pet-friendly

4. Mumbai - Borivali (East)

2 BHK apartment on top floor

Furnished in a gated community

Swimming pool and park

5. East Delhi - Laxmi Nagar

3 BHK on 2nd floor

Fully furnished in a gated community.

Pet-friendly

6. Mumbai - Chandivali

1 BHK

Unfurnished

7. Central Delhi - Karol Bagh

2 BHK on 2nd floor

Semi-furnished

8. Mumbai - Vile Parle (East)

1 BHK

Semi-furnished, no balcony

Pet friendly

9. North Delhi - Sector 4 Rohini.

3 BHK with balcony

Furnished

10. Mumbai - Andheri (West)

1 BHK with balcony

Unfurnished

So, Delhi or Mumbai?