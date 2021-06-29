Residents of Goa, seasonal tourists of Goa, in fact, anyone who has ever been to this iconic club in Goa, we've got some bad news for you. Tito's, Goa's most celebrated club, has been sold.

The promoters of the club have stated that they've been 'harrassed' by government officials and local politicians into doing so. In fact, one of the promoters of the club, Ricardo D'Souza has posted on his Facebook account officially announcing its sale. He's gone ahead and mentioned how they've been pressured into closing down and the sadness in the whole situation as so many people will be left unemployed because of it. You can read his statement down below.

The Noth Goa club was established in 1971 by Henry De Souza, and has hosted thousands of parties ever since. No wonder so many people are heartbroken over this news. Also, details of who the club has been sold to are unknown yet. Take a look at how the internet has responded to the brand's transition.

Damn , Goa won’t be the same without TITOS .

Damn , Goa won't be the same without TITOS .

You've given some gr8 times for me my friends & family. Titos was my 1st Disc in Goa and you will remain very close to my Heart.

End of an Era.



Tito's no more!



Sad to see Goa's own brand is fading away #Titos #Goa #TitosGoa

TITOS Goa is sold and closed (maybe permanently???)😔✌🏻 end of an era truly. 😭😭😭😭

Goa's most popular Brand, #Titos in North Goa, comes to an end. Entire business unit has been sold #Goa

END OF THE BRAND TITOS!

The man who has helped a large number of employment in the tourism sector says a good bye, it is time the government introspects into the matter and give justice to the harassment faced by such businessman in Goa.

END OF AN ERA!

#Titos no more!

Goa lovers know how popular this place is/ was.



A big business like this shutting must have rendered hundreds of people unemployed. What about the small ones?@INCIndia has been time & again asking the govt to release package for MSMEs. All we get is jumlas. 💔

This is heartbreaking 💔 , TITOS Goa has been sold, one of the most happening plcaes in the most happening state in india. Really sad. Hope it's legacy is maintained.

Some really nice memories at Tito's. Sad to see it go. Even with a new owner, it can never be the same. #Titos #Goa

The selling off of Tito's, Goa's iconic nightclub, makes me so sad.



My first even Club I ever visited in my entire life was "Titos Goa"



It had a terrific vibe 🎹🎹🎶😍

It's the end of an Era-Iconic Goan brand #TITOS, a brand wherein #Goa was known for… Tito's where else…🙏🏻

One of the most popular party destinations in India and an iconic hospitality brand of the state, #Titos in North Goa, comes to an end. Entire business unit has been sold.



💔💔💔

This is just Sad..!



The level of Babugiri that probably went on in the background.. it's not even "read between the lines"



When will this country learn to be progressive enough to WANT to do things the right way? #Goa #Titos

Well, it's definitely saddening to hear this.