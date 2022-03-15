Ordering food on flights gets me thinking about all the unnecessary spending. It's like one of those nights where I'm revisiting all the bad decisions. Because, the only thing that comes to our mind when we browse through the in-flight menu is - kuchh bhi?

And, this Twitter thread about expensive food on flights is proof that a lot of people know the feeling. It all started when digital creator, Pulkit Kochar shared an image of the menu from his flight, where the cost of a Vada Pav was ₹250. Of course, desis joined in.

Mujhe kabhi ye flight mein khaate dekhlo to plane se hi neeche fek dena pic.twitter.com/6tAstH3wiz — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) March 13, 2022

The entire experience of buying food in a plane is a dilemma in itself. We are hungry but we do not want to spend unjustifiably, and then there's the added pressure of saying 'no'. People couldn't help but vent about this.

3 years ago I had chicken noodles in flight , bhai 300 ke the voh , usska aaj tak regret hai. 😐 — Harshit (@Asktheharshit) March 14, 2022

Same.



Last week (out of desperation) I ate that grey airport samosa. Not one but two airport samosas. I still think about it and retch. https://t.co/ZP8iHqm5OD — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) March 15, 2022

Almost 5 years ago I bought poha in flight for ₹200 just because I couldn't say no to the staff... — I AM WEED (@Stoic_Shiv) March 13, 2022

Bruh I had a chicken roll at the airport once 😬 260 bucks. Decided to boycott airport or airlines food since that day — 💀 (@ostricheggslmao) March 14, 2022

Some of us have a hard time sayin "no" 😬 — Shivani Kava (@virginmojito__) March 14, 2022

Some were even offended by how the vada pav looked and the fact that they spelled it 'vada pao'. Because, feel bhi toh aani chahiye dekh ke.

what is this pacman pav — 🅿️ (@smartvart) March 14, 2022

Pav ko pao bolke pav ki toheen mat karo yaar https://t.co/GLEO55UPZm — Jyoti J. (@JyotiBaneJwala) March 14, 2022

250 for vada pav is outrageous but at least make it look appetizing on the menu FFS https://t.co/k5jpfRxBfg — Cresida Rodrigues (@crxsydz) March 14, 2022

It doesn't even look appetizing. Looks like they edited a burger stock photo to look like vada pav & failed. 😅 — Mira N (@MiraNaik) March 14, 2022

I find the absolute symmetry of the vada & the pao offensive. https://t.co/61Cc6lkViB — anupma (@anupmabakshi) March 14, 2022

There were others who had a good laugh about it. And, why not?

Wada pav to other snacks pic.twitter.com/9VNH5WI1SH — Wamiq Shaikh. (@wamiq_shaikh) March 14, 2022

Sadak pe bikkne wala Vada aaj plane pe bikk raha hai, tera naam toh ab Bada Pao hona chahiye re...tu Bada jo ho gaya hai — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕦𝔽𝕦𝕟 𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕒 🇮🇳 (@Funsinha) March 14, 2022

Bahar kisi ne vada pao order kiya hai

Staff: pic.twitter.com/farDp15dS5 — Bojang bugami (@bojangGanduHai) March 14, 2022

This vada pav got us appreciating ghar ka khaana more.