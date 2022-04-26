Kya aap cancelled cab rides se pareshaan hain? Do you want Uber/Ola drivers to not bail on you every time after asking for your location? You aren't the only one, though. Almost all of us have been hoping for the same.

It's certain that everyone who has used an app to schedule a ride has encountered a cancellation, at least once. Of course, attempting to book rides while waiting to arrive somewhere is inconvenient for anyone.

So one of the fellow users discovered a way to "never" have his ride cancelled. And he decided to share it with the rest of the world by tweeting about it.

Hacked the system pic.twitter.com/kvwfWPKuvw — Suyash Upadhyaya (@SuyashU) April 24, 2022

The user undoubtedly received a rush of praises for disclosing the ultimate hack that we'd all been hunting for. Here's what other Twitter users had to say about the Uber hack.

Dude that’s so cool. I’m doing the same from now on! https://t.co/BeAwBp4dMA — Saksham Sehgal (@SakshamSehgal) April 26, 2022

Only someone who has recently almost missed a train because of Uber cancellations (me) will understand how funny this is https://t.co/CMydXNLhKp — Anushree (@AnushreeJairath) April 26, 2022

Wow, he broke the source code https://t.co/5XXH22r9U7 — Dhruva Chakravarthi (@dhrude) April 26, 2022

Haan haan location pic.twitter.com/Wou5zuL2BE — Suyash Upadhyaya (@SuyashU) April 25, 2022

And anyone vaguely familiar with Uber will know that the driver cancelled the ride after this https://t.co/NRr7gIAfoI — Aditya (@adityakamath_) April 25, 2022

But as we all know, Twitter is a platform full of opposing opinions, and people are really not hesitant to voice themselves. Along with those praises, he was faced with some backlash, with a few users claiming that the hack eventually affects the daily wage worker, i.e. the Uber drivers.

The calculate the profitability for them doing that distance because they gotta travel a huge distance to come to you only to drive you 2kms , that's just inefficient . If the system showed them drop location they wouldn't accept it in the first place . They are not employees — Kai Havertz (@honey_badger_9) April 25, 2022

It's a contract they have right to refuse. They are not your personal drivers. — prithvisetty (@Krazywall) April 26, 2022

It's always nice to see Ppl take advantage and give hell to a daily wage earner who is looking out for himself in the scorching heat trying to make ends meet. Take that you under privileged scum who asks Location so that he doesn't have to drive 5 kms for a 2km ride. https://t.co/rJa1TantH3 — greysh∆des_k (@KapilSaaransh) April 25, 2022

I don't think making fun of someone's grammatical struggles is funny, but okay. https://t.co/yZRpCrH4CX — Sarada Mahesh (@mahesh_sarada) April 25, 2022

Well, this debate indicates that some things are supposed to be really mulled upon.