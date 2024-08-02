In association with Visit Dubai

Your inbox is overflowing, your coffee mug is bone dry, and all you can think about is hitting the snooze button one more time. You are called an overworked office warrior for a reason! Give yourself a pat, you’ve survived another gruelling week. Now, what does an overworked office warrior do in this situation? Staying in means giving into mediocrity so why don’t you consider a long weekend in Dubai? Imagine swapping spreadsheets for skyscrapers, and endless meetings for endless pools. The sound of relaxation has never sounded this good! Am I right?

If you’re still not convinced then I don’t know what will! Well, we can offer you something that will meet your expectations without causing any confusion. Don’t worry—we’ve got your back. From drool-worthy brunches to adrenaline-pumping desert safaris, we’re spilling all the tea on how to make the most of your short but oh-so-sweet Dubai escape. Trust us, you’re about to have the most lit long weekend ever! Here’s what you need to do for an unforgettable long weekend in Dubai. Let’s dive in!

Day 1: We Dive Into Adventure And Savor The Sunrise

Morning: Scuba Your Way To Deep Dive Dubai

Now to kickstart your long weekend, make a splash at Deep Dive Dubai. This place isn’t just any pool, it’s the deepest in the world at a whopping 60 meters. Imagine a real-life underwater playground but for adults! Crazy right? Deep Dive Dubai welcomes everyone even those who have never stepped foot in the water before. They also offer scuba and freediving experiences for all skill levels, so you’re guaranteed an unforgettable adventure.

Afternoon: Refuel At Byron Bather Club

After your underwater escapade, unwind at the stylish Byron Bather Club. Nestled in the iconic Palm Jumeirah, this family-friendly oasis offers a laid-back vibe and a delicious menu. This place is legit fueling up with healthy lunch options and refreshing smoothies to give you a break from the heat! What more does one want, right?

Evening: Sky High Views At Skyview Dubai

Don’t just watch the sunset, experience it at Sky Edge Walk! This edge walk is suspended at a dizzying 219.5 meters above ground level, and offers unparalleled panoramic views of Dubai’s breathtaking skyline. What a perfect view to experience Burj Khalifa right? Now Imagine the city lights twinkling below like a starry canvas as the sun dips down. It’s an absolute beaut! Sky Edge Walk is the perfect place to capture unforgettable moments – it’s an experience you won’t want to miss!

Day 2: Thrills, Culture And Culinary Delights

Morning: Get Your Game On At Topgolf Dubai

Tee off your second day in style at Topgolf Dubai! This isn’t your average driving range. Combine friendly competition with delicious food and breathtaking marina views. Whether you’re a golf pro or a complete beginner, Topgolf offers a fun-filled experience for everyone.

Afternoon: Immersive Football Fun At Real Madrid World

We’re calling all the football fans! Experience the magic of Real Madrid up close at Real Madrid World. This immersive experience brings the legendary football club to life through interactive exhibits, thrilling rides and memorabilia. Feel the passion of the game and create unforgettable memories.

Evening: Dinner In The Sky – A Culinary Adventure

As you prepare for a truly unforgettable dining experience, Dinner in the Sky takes fine dining to new heights, literally. This unique experience isn’t just about food (although there’s gourmet too!). You’ll be enjoying a delicious meal suspended 165 feet above Dubai with a breathtaking panoramic view of the city skyline! The magic of the city twinkling below as you dine- a perfect destination for your romantic getaway.

Day 3: Desert Splendor And Cultural Immersion!

Morning: Aerial Serenity With The Dubai Balloon

It’s time to channel your Oz from The Wizard Of Oz with The Dubai Balloon! This serene hot air balloon experience will gently whisk you away on a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of Dubai’s skyline! What’s better than going on a hot air balloon on your last day, am I right?

Afternoon: Explore The Museum Of The Future

It’s time to step into tomorrow at the Museum of the Future! This futuristic marvel showcases mind-blowing innovations and explores the potential of the human race. Be sure to prepare yourself to be inspired and amazed by their interactive exhibits and visionary concepts.

Evening: Luxe Desert Experience At Sonara Camp

Why don’t we ditch the city lights this time? This luxurious desert escape is just an iceberg! Franck Sanna, a culinary genius is here to take your taste buds on a ride in full gear! Now imagine that delicious treat under the vast night sky, complete with live entertainment for an extra dose of magic. Sonara Camp is the perfect way to unwind and embrace the beauty of the desert.

This itinerary is just a starting point. With so much to offer, Dubai promises a long weekend that is filled with adventure, luxury, and unforgettable memories. So, what are you waiting for? Book your trip now and get ready for the ultimate escape!