How much is snow is too much snow? Well, as it turns out, this train standing at the Taradevi Station in the Shimla-Kalka heritage is just the amount of snow you need to see today.





Taradevi Station of Shimla-Kalka heritage route covered in a blanket of snow is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/yOeTrpu4rF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 5, 2021

This line is also a UNESCO World Heritage site and is an engineering marvel.



A dedicated pointsman signals, as the train beautifully chugs amidst heaps of snow near Shimla Station. pic.twitter.com/H4zKNwtGmd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 7, 2021

The parked train was standing at a snow-covered station and the whole view looked like a scene out of Harry Potter.

Spellbinding views of Shimla Station where so called toy train is blanketed by heavy snowfall this winter. pic.twitter.com/b8zk15n8cz — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 6, 2021

Although this train is known to travel through many captivating sceneries along the way but this one is simply majestic.

And, we are not the ones who think like this.

Well, it truly is beautiful.