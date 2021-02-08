How much is snow is too much snow? Well, as it turns out, this train standing at the Taradevi Station in the Shimla-Kalka heritage is just the amount of snow you need to see today. 

This line is also a UNESCO World Heritage site and is an engineering marvel. 

The parked train was standing at a snow-covered station and the whole view looked like a scene out of Harry Potter. 

Although this train is known to travel through many captivating sceneries along the way but this one is simply majestic. 

Source: Twitter

And, we are not the ones who think like this. 

Well, it truly is beautiful. 