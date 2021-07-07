The beauty of Kerala is unparalleled. From beaches and backwaters to lush green hills, the state is already a popular travel and honeymoon destination.

It's also becoming a sought-after wedding destination as couple across the world choose to tie the knot in Kerala amid bountiful of natural beauty.

Do you also fancy an exotic destination wedding in Kerala? Let's see how much it will cost you.

Wedding destinations in Kerala can be categorised based on the landscape. We will see how much each type of wedding will cost you.

1. Beach

Kerala has endless beautiful beaches and you cannot go wrong if you decide to take the vows at a beach. Two of the most popular beaches for destination weddings in Kerala are Kovalam and Varkala.

The Leela Kovalam is the most sought-after venue to have a beach wedding in Kerala.

This classy wedding venue on the top of a cliff overlooking the ocean is a dream for many. It has a open-air sea-facing banquet hall that can incorporate 250 guests. But since you are planning for a destination wedding, you won't have more than 150 guests.

From a traditional Kerala wedding where the groom comes on an elephant to other types of weddings, the Leela will organise all for you.

On average, a wedding at The Leela including all arrangements like food and accommodation for around 150 to 175 guests would cost between ₹30-40 lakh.

There are other high-end venues at the Kovalam beach like the Taj Green Cove Resort and Turtle on the Beach.

If you do not want to go for these high-end resorts, there are other hotels by the beach that also offer pretty views.

Varkala Beach

The Gateway Hotel and Hindustan Beach Retreat are the two most expensive and luxurious resorts at the Varkala beach. Both of these hotels are in the range of ₹4,000-5,000 per night.

2. Houseboat

Going to Kerala and not enjoying the houseboat experience is something unheard of. If you didn't know, you can book the entire houseboat for your wedding or just one of the ceremonies.

The Lake Palace Resort in Alleppey has large floors and comfortable accommodation facilities for guests. The average price per room per night is ₹25,000 during the peak season.

Another venue that you can consider is The Kumarakom Lake Resort at the banks of Lake Vembanad.

3. Hills

Munnar is your go-to place if you want a wedding in the lush green hills of Kerala.

The Spice Tree is a luxurious resort here. The breathtaking location of this resort will make your wedding a memorable experience. The cost of a single room starts from ₹15,000 per night.

Another 4-star resort that you can choose is the Mountain Club.

It has banquet hall and an open area for hosting wedding ceremonies. All food served at the Mountain Club is organically grown. It also has an in-house DJ and a variety of mocktails to choose from.

Once you have decided the location and venue, you will have to make arrangements for decoration, music and other things like mehendi and makeup artists.

It is suggested that you choose a wedding planner if you can afford their fee. Otherwise you can also hire local artists and source decor material locally.

Photographer can charge you starting from ₹1 lakh onwards.

All things considered, a destination wedding in Kerala can be hosted in between ₹20-50 lakh for 150 guests. This does not include the costs of wedding dresses and travel to Kerala.