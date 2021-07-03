Who doesn't wish for a beach destination wedding? In India, Goa is the most popular destination for those who want breathtaking beach wedding.

You must have seen your friends getting hitched in Goa and wondered how much does a destination wedding cost there. Well, we are here to help.

First things first, South Goa is more popular for destination weddings as compared to North Goa because of cleaner beaches, less tourists and the presence of a lot of beach resorts.

Let's break down the cost invloved in organising a wedding and see how much amount you need splurge.

1. Venue

The wedding venue contributes majorly to the costs. In Goa, you have plenty of options to choose from - beach resorts, shacks, villas or hotels with private beach access.

If your budget is on the higher side like ₹50 lakh, you can choose 5-star hotels like The Leela, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa, Zuri White Sands, Taj Exotica, etc.

They charge you somewhere between ₹75,000 and ₹3,00,000 depending upon where would you like to organize the event - banquet halls or beaches or lawns.

2. Accommodation

Guest accommodation is something you cannot compromise with. Considering that it's going to be a destination wedding, if you are inviting 100 guests, their accommodation plus meals will cost you around ₹20 lakh per day.

The average cost of accommodation in the 5-star hotels of Goa is somewhere between ₹13,000 and ₹20,000 per room.

If you are booking a decent beach resort (not 5-star), they can charge you up to ₹12,000 per room.

Other resorts or hotels that are a walk away from the beach can booked at a lower price of ₹6,000-7000 per room.

3. Decoration

From mandaps and floral decoration to lighting and table arrangements, decor in Goa can cost you between ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh depending on your choice.

If you have already spent a lot on hotel booking, you can go for a decent decor and choose something over-the-top.

4. Entertainment

A wedding in Goa is incomplete without some jazz music and DJ artists. You can hire DJ artists for around ₹1-2 lakh.

5. Miscellaneous Charges

Apart from these major charges, you will have to pay for services of the photographer, makeup artist, mehandi artist, wedding cake and fireworks.

You can give the best experience to your guests in about ₹2-3 lakh.

Overall, if you want to have a destination wedding in Goa, it will cost you starting from ₹30 lakh onwards. Other requirements by the guests in Goa could influence your budget.