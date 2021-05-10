When you are visiting a foreign land for the first time, it’s kind of a bummer when you mispronounce the name of their place incorrectly. 

via GIPHY

From small towns to international hubs, next time when you want to blend in quickly with the locals and avoid any blunders, keep this post handy of places you have probably been mispronouncing your entire life.

1. Seoul, South Korea

Don’t Say: see-oohl

Say: soul

via Gfycat

2. Phuket, Thailand

Don’t Say: foo-ket

Say: poo-get

via GIPHY

3. Beijing, China

Don’t Say: bay-zhinngg

Say: bey-jing

via GIPHY

4. Colombia, South America

Don’t Say: co-lum-bee-uh

Say: co-logm-bee-uh

via GIPHY

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Don’t Say: du-bye

Say: du-bay

via GIPHY

6. Iraq, Middle East

Don’t Say: eye-rack

Say: ee-rock

Source: Scoop Empire

7. Qatar, Middle East

Don’t Say: kuh-tar

Say: cut-ter

Source: Tenor

8. Greenwich, London

Don’t Say: green-witch
Say: gren-itch

Source: University Of Greenwich

 9. Budapest, Hungary

Don’t Say: boo-duh-pest

Say: boo-duh-pesht

via GIPHY

10. Edinburgh, Scotland

Don’t Say: edin-borough

Say: edin-bur

Source: Britannica

11. Melbourne, Australia

Don’t Say: mel-born

Say: melb’n

via GIPHY

 12. Bangkok, Thailand

Don’t Say: bang-cock

Say: bong-gawk

via GIPHY

13. Ibiza, Mediterranean Sea

Don’t Say: i-bee-zuh

Say: eye-bee-thuh

via GIPHY

14. Oregon, Western United States

Don’t Say: or-eh-gone

Say: or-eh-gun

via GIPHY

15. Cannes, France

Don’t Say: Cans

Say: Can

Source: Misadventures With Andi

16. Gstaad, Switzerland

Don’t Say: guh-stahd

Say: shtot

via GIPHY

17. Reykjavik, Iceland 

Don’t Say: rake-ja-vik

Say: rey-kya-vik

Source: Radisson Blu

18. Brisbane, Queensland

Don’t Say: bris-bayne

Say: bris’bn

Source: EF

19. Montreal, Canada

Don’t Say: mon-tree-all

Say: mun-tree-all

Source: Trip Advisor

20. Lafayette, Pennsylvania

Don’t Say: lah-fey-et

Say: laff-ee-yet

Source: Lafayette

21. Niger, West Africa

Don’t Say: nye-jer

Say: nee-zhair

Source: Nations Online

22. Pakistan, South Asia

Don’t Say: pak-uh/ee-stan

Say: pah-kee-stahn

via GIPHY

23. Mackinac Bridge, Michigan

Don’t Say: mack-uh-nack

Say: mack-uh-naw

Source: Wikipedia

24. Louisville, Kentucky 

Don’t Say: loo-iss-vill

Say: loo-i-vul

Source: Lane Report

25. Tijuana, Mexico 

Don’t Say: tee-uh-wan-na

Say: tee-whanna

Source: Wikipedia

How many did you already know?