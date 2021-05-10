When you are visiting a foreign land for the first time, it’s kind of a bummer when you mispronounce the name of their place incorrectly.
From small towns to international hubs, next time when you want to blend in quickly with the locals and avoid any blunders, keep this post handy of places you have probably been mispronouncing your entire life.
1. Seoul, South Korea
Don’t Say: see-oohl
2. Phuket, Thailand
Don’t Say: foo-ket
3. Beijing, China
Don’t Say: bay-zhinngg
4. Colombia, South America
Don’t Say: co-lum-bee-uh
5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Don’t Say: du-bye
6. Iraq, Middle East
Don’t Say: eye-rack
7. Qatar, Middle East
Don’t Say: kuh-tar
8. Greenwich, London
9. Budapest, Hungary
Don’t Say: boo-duh-pest
10. Edinburgh, Scotland
Don’t Say: edin-borough
11. Melbourne, Australia
Don’t Say: mel-born
12. Bangkok, Thailand
Don’t Say: bang-cock
13. Ibiza, Mediterranean Sea
Don’t Say: i-bee-zuh
14. Oregon, Western United States
Don’t Say: or-eh-gone
15. Cannes, France
Don’t Say: Cans
16. Gstaad, Switzerland
Don’t Say: guh-stahd
17. Reykjavik, Iceland
Don’t Say: rake-ja-vik
18. Brisbane, Queensland
Don’t Say: bris-bayne
19. Montreal, Canada
Don’t Say: mon-tree-all
20. Lafayette, Pennsylvania
Don’t Say: lah-fey-et
21. Niger, West Africa
Don’t Say: nye-jer
22. Pakistan, South Asia
Don’t Say: pak-uh/ee-stan
23. Mackinac Bridge, Michigan
Don’t Say: mack-uh-nack
24. Louisville, Kentucky
Don’t Say: loo-iss-vill
25. Tijuana, Mexico
Don’t Say: tee-uh-wan-na
How many did you already know?