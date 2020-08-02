India is home to nature's fabulous creations and unexplained mysteries. The large topographic diversity and natural wonders of this country make it one of the most popular tourist destinations.
Forget New Zealand or Switzerland, India houses incredible hidden spots that many of us aren't aware of. It's hard to believe these surreal destinations are in our own country. Don't believe me? Check out these off beat tourist spots mentioned below.
1. Jog Falls, Karnataka
No. It’s not Niagara or Victoria falls.— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 1, 2020
It’s Jog falls in Karnataka, India 🇮🇳.
Marvelous ❤️❤️❤️.
pic.twitter.com/0ZQunL0BW8
2. Yana Caves, Karnataka
3. Marble Rocks, Jabalpur
4. Nubra Valley, Ladakh
5. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
6. Sam Sand Dunes, Jaisalmer
7. Barren Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
8. Hogenekkal Falls, Tamil Nadu
9. Munroe Island, Kerala
10. Belum Caves, Andhra Pradesh
11. Nighoj Potholes, Pune
12. Gandikota (Great Canyon Of India), Andhra Pradesh
13. Mud Volcanoes, Baratang, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
14. Reverse Waterfall, Lonavala, Mumbai
15. Aranamala Peak, Kerala
Surreal!