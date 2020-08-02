India is home to nature's fabulous creations and unexplained mysteries. The large topographic diversity and natural wonders of this country make it one of the most popular tourist destinations.

Forget New Zealand or Switzerland, India houses incredible hidden spots that many of us aren't aware of. It's hard to believe these surreal destinations are in our own country. Don't believe me? Check out these off beat tourist spots mentioned below.

1. Jog Falls, Karnataka

No. It’s not Niagara or Victoria falls.

It’s Jog falls in Karnataka, India 🇮🇳.

Marvelous ❤️❤️❤️.



pic.twitter.com/0ZQunL0BW8 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 1, 2020

2. Yana Caves, Karnataka

3. Marble Rocks, Jabalpur

4. Nubra Valley, Ladakh

5. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

6. Sam Sand Dunes, Jaisalmer

7. Barren Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

8. Hogenekkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

9. Munroe Island, Kerala

10. Belum Caves, Andhra Pradesh

11. Nighoj Potholes, Pune

12. Gandikota (Great Canyon Of India), Andhra Pradesh

13. Mud Volcanoes, Baratang, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

14. Reverse Waterfall, Lonavala, Mumbai

15. Aranamala Peak, Kerala

Surreal!