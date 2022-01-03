Known for sharing mesmerising pictures of outer space on their social media handle, International Space Station (ISS) yet again shared some beautiful pictures as the world entered the new year.

On January 1st, the modular space station shared extraordinary pictures of stunning sunrises that were witnessed from the space station.

They captioned the post, “Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12 am GMT.”

Needless to say, the spellbinding pictures went viral as soon as they were shared and made everyone fall in love with the spectacular view.

Just look how beautiful does the variation of hues look amidst the clouds.

Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the magnificence of the pictures.

Imagine witnessing such a view... A privilege 😩✨ — SARAH (@Cuurious_Cat) January 1, 2022

This is beautiful if I wasn't scared of death my dream would be to be with you people up there ☺☺ https://t.co/V7P7BaA9VC — Ines (@Prett98) January 2, 2022

Those Pics worth a Thousand words Thank you

2022 Happy New Years ISS — (Ruben Navarro Wahl} RN77 GLOBAL NEWS BULLETIN (@NewsRn77) January 1, 2022

Got to make these pictures as my desktop. Never tired of looking these splendid views from space. https://t.co/psO9XCliLd — Carl Huang / Vogel von Formosa (@HerrCarlHuang) January 2, 2022

I love these!!! Thank you ISS crew, you have one of the most amazing jobs. Praying for your and your families' safety/good health/happiness this 2022. HAPPY NEW YEAR! 💕🙏 — Angel R. Ojastro III (@AngelOjastroIII) January 3, 2022

This is incredible! Imagine seeing this! https://t.co/L2qx94d0N4 — Jade North (@JadeNorth) January 2, 2022

These pictures never get boring will always amazing to look at happy new year to every one on iss — Gary Richardson (@GaryRich1993) January 2, 2022

Bucket list: See sixteen sunrises 🌅 https://t.co/nIAPc9Ymzs — trixie danielle (@trixiepixxie) January 2, 2022

These pictures are so beautiful. — Latkalj (Jacob) (@JacobMo58471213) January 2, 2022

Beautiful 😍. Really.nature lauds ! — chandra prakash dadhich (@dadhichcp) January 2, 2022

You can see the entire post here:

Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT. pic.twitter.com/ConanYAhPm — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 1, 2022

International Space Station, which orbits at a distance of 354 kilometres above the earth, is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).



The station was originally intended to be a laboratory, observatory and factory along with providing transportation, maintenance and orbit staging base for attainable future missions to the Moon, Mars and asteroids. Currently, it serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory, where scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and various other fields.

These pictures are nothing but a virtual treat!

Note: All images are taken from Twitter unless specified otherwise.