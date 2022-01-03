Known for sharing mesmerising pictures of outer space on their social media handle, International Space Station (ISS) yet again shared some beautiful pictures as the world entered the new year.

On January 1st, the modular space station shared extraordinary pictures of stunning sunrises that were witnessed from the space station. 

They captioned the post, “Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12 am GMT.” 

Needless to say, the spellbinding pictures went viral as soon as they were shared and made everyone fall in love with the spectacular view. 

Just look how beautiful does the variation of hues look amidst the clouds.

Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the magnificence of the pictures.

You can see the entire post here:

International Space Station, which orbits at a distance of 354 kilometres above the earth, is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).

The station was originally intended to be a laboratory, observatory and factory along with providing transportation, maintenance and orbit staging base for attainable future missions to the Moon, Mars and asteroids. Currently, it serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory, where scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and various other fields.

These pictures are nothing but a virtual treat!

Note: All images are taken from Twitter unless specified otherwise.