Indore was adjudged the cleanest city of India for the 4th time in a row. The consistent performance of the city, when it comes to cleanliness, is just mind-boggling.

Recently, pictures of a vegetable market in Indore went viral on social media.

Sabzi Mandi at Indore

♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/RxMWewMqTB — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) January 29, 2020

The cleanliness and discipline in these pictures were just out of the world. It also got people talking about the huge transformation Indore has undergone over the last few years.

We crowdsourced some pictures of the city, just to get awestruck by its unbelievably clean spaces.

Hard work and efforts of authorities and the citizens of the city have gone into the making of this clean wonder, that exists in India.

From the segregation of waste to converting it into usable products, Indore is setting an example for the rest of the country to follow.

I am in Indore for my Alumni meet at IIM Indore.



I must tell you, I am so impressed with this city. What amazing work is done by the local municipality here.



The city is clean, colourful and happy.



If you are from Indore, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/j1Lp2tBDTH — Learner Vivek Bajaj (@vivbajaj) February 7, 2020

Sabji Mandi- Indore the cleanest city of India pic.twitter.com/e4F8IKm1bp — श्रोत्रिय ब्रह्मनिष्ठः (@TrueIndoIogy) February 1, 2020

These pictures of Indore's railway station speaks leaps and bounds about the city's improvement over the last few years.

Being tagged as the cleanest city in India for 4 years in a row, has instilled a sense of pride among its populace.

Indore, India. The cleanest city in India and the most delicious!! pic.twitter.com/Bs3OwDTndW — Heather Collins (@Hollins84) February 18, 2020

Visit to Indore is always inspirational & motivational. It’s neat,clean,tidy with a Gr8 sense of pride amongst its citizens. Household segregation of waste, NGO involvement,night cleaning & sweeping, heavy fines,waste to compost & methane on which buses operate. Fabulous! pic.twitter.com/J2RnlDSpHx — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 18, 2019

In India's cleanest city, my home town Indore. It's so clean, and I am so proud to be part of entire drive to make Indore cleanest city in the country in its initial days. Will be in #MadhyaPradesh for 3 days. #MyTravel #MondayMotivation #Elections2019 #PradeepAnalysis pic.twitter.com/B34dpqTSoP — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) April 22, 2019

It is just inspiring to see Indore implement the rules so efficiently and leading the way.