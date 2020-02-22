Indore was adjudged the cleanest city of India for the 4th time in a row. The consistent performance of the city, when it comes to cleanliness, is just mind-boggling.

Recently, pictures of a vegetable market in Indore went viral on social media.

The cleanliness and discipline in these pictures were just out of the world. It also got people talking about the huge transformation Indore has undergone over the last few years.

We crowdsourced some pictures of the city, just to get awestruck by its unbelievably clean spaces.

Hard work and efforts of authorities and the citizens of the city have gone into the making of this clean wonder, that exists in India.

From the segregation of waste to converting it into usable products, Indore is setting an example for the rest of the country to follow.

These pictures of Indore's railway station speaks leaps and bounds about the city's improvement over the last few years.

Being tagged as the cleanest city in India for 4 years in a row, has instilled a sense of pride among its populace.

It is just inspiring to see Indore implement the rules so efficiently and leading the way.