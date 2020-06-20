The earth is an incredible planet with all its beauty and wonders.

One such wonderful phenomenon is the midnight sun. Quite literally, some parts on the earth have sunlight all throughout the day, i.e. 24 hours.

Alaska is one such inhabited place where the two months around the summer solstice see daylight 24 hours a day.

A TikTok user shared a video showing what Alaska looks like at 1 AM and it made us look for more pictures and videos of the midnight sun.

And the views are just stunning.

View from the FAA camera around 4:30 AM in #Utqiagvik (#Barrow) #Alaska. 24 hour daylight continues into early August. pic.twitter.com/LXdj4Fda5E — Rachael Penton (@RachaelPentonTV) June 14, 2017

They seem to be out of this world.

Denali, Alaska



In Alaska’s heartland, you’ll see the continent’s tallest peak, Denali, and wide expanses of tundra.

Experience summer’s midnight sun 🌞or winter’s northern lights. #reluxetravel #alaska #denalinationalpark pic.twitter.com/TYV4r5jU9v — Kathy Heinl, CTA (@reluxetravel) June 14, 2020

We are farming in the land of the midnight sun, which this video highlights so well. It’s evening, but the sun is still high in the sky since we are currently experiencing around 20 hours of daylight every day, which the peonies and the farmers love! https://t.co/RJl0P8Qtd3 pic.twitter.com/6LtCnHoNd7 — Alaska Peony Co-Op (@AlaskaPeonyCoop) June 14, 2020

Midnight Sun • Fairbanks Alaska • about 1am pic.twitter.com/ovT0l9zGtB — Natou 🇭🇹 (@Natou_Delatour) June 12, 2020

Even sports here are played in midnight without lights.

One of the greatest spectacles in sports will take place tonight at Growden Memorial Park in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Welcoming the #SummerSolstice, the Midnight Sun Baseball Game will begin at 10 p.m. local time (2 a.m. EDT) and played without artificial lighting. pic.twitter.com/h7ZOx8DlHE — Garett Mansfield (@GarettMansfield) June 21, 2019

In the USA, there are many celebrations as a result of the melting pot of immigrants' cultures. Alaska, for example, holds the Midnight Sun Game, a baseball game is played through the midnight hour, with no artificial lightning. pic.twitter.com/kDbsQUAZ9a — VenTESOL (@VenTESOL) June 17, 2020

The sun here doesn't seem ready to set for around 2 months.

5 minutes to 10pm the

Sun is not ready to set. pic.twitter.com/cN6sgPG5WR — 🌎CKS 🌌💕 (@SchaffnerCk) June 12, 2020

Midnight Sun • Fairbanks Alaska • About Midnight pic.twitter.com/un41RUvrig — Natou 🇭🇹 (@Natou_Delatour) June 12, 2020

Midnight Sun | Alaska Centers pic.twitter.com/jRI6mlsJlc — Joan (@blujay_joan) December 17, 2019

road trips through alaska under the midnight sun pic.twitter.com/CxKlsvBS5K — john (@johncwingfield) March 10, 2020

Happy #FirstDayofSummer! The midnight sun shines over Fortymile Wild and Scenic River in #Alaska 🕶️ #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/ojUqUHH6Ox — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) June 21, 2019

#Alaska truly is the land of the midnight sun.. pic.twitter.com/LwIYAEKEu8 — Miami Rick ✈️🇺🇸 (@miami_rick) June 10, 2019

It was 1:07am....and this was the view as I came down the stairs onto a sleepy ramp in the land of the midnight sun.. #B747 #Anchorage #Alaska pic.twitter.com/4tDxM5wkDf — Miami Rick ✈️🇺🇸 (@miami_rick) June 28, 2018

June 21st is the Summer Solstice, when the sun never sets in the Arctic. Multiple exposures taken in Alaska shows the midnight sun. #awesome pic.twitter.com/9fbtlTUD62 — INSH (@INSH) June 26, 2017

Summer brings midnight sun to Kenai #WildlifeRefuge by Gareth Blakemore #Alaska #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/YC9hhkeuCX — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) June 21, 2017

With a month without night, @GatesArcticNPS is the land of the midnight sun #Alaska pic.twitter.com/w1fnKVSG7H — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) July 2, 2016

And gives us some of the most amazing sights.

It is surely a wonderful and rare phenomenon for the rest of the world, especially us Indians, but for those in Alaska, it's a way of life.

When the entire world sleeps at night, Alaskans are wide awake and don't get surprised if you see them hiking, camping or working.