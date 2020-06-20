The earth is an incredible planet with all its beauty and wonders.
One such wonderful phenomenon is the midnight sun. Quite literally, some parts on the earth have sunlight all throughout the day, i.e. 24 hours.
Alaska is one such inhabited place where the two months around the summer solstice see daylight 24 hours a day.
Midnight sunset...taken just before midnight. #alaska #alaskaphotography #alaskaadventures #alaskamidnightsun #midnightsun #alaskansunsets #alaskansunset #visitalaska #travel #usatravel #landscape #landscapephotography #clouds #mountains #reflections #mountainreflections #lakes #picoftheday #photooftheday #amazing #amazing_blue @viewbug @denalinps @denalinp @alaska.geographic @alaskamagazine @alaskatravel @alaskanphotography_907 #wendiforster
A TikTok user shared a video showing what Alaska looks like at 1 AM and it made us look for more pictures and videos of the midnight sun.
And the views are just stunning.
View from the FAA camera around 4:30 AM in #Utqiagvik (#Barrow) #Alaska. 24 hour daylight continues into early August. pic.twitter.com/LXdj4Fda5E— Rachael Penton (@RachaelPentonTV) June 14, 2017
They seem to be out of this world.
Land of the midnight sun! Shot these just before midnight on Wednesday. #landofthemidnightsun #alaska #anchorage #sunset #sunsets pic.twitter.com/tqb9fkkk89— Joe Vigil (@JoeVigil) June 18, 2020
Denali, Alaska— Kathy Heinl, CTA (@reluxetravel) June 14, 2020
In Alaska’s heartland, you’ll see the continent’s tallest peak, Denali, and wide expanses of tundra.
Experience summer’s midnight sun 🌞or winter’s northern lights. #reluxetravel #alaska #denalinationalpark pic.twitter.com/TYV4r5jU9v
We are farming in the land of the midnight sun, which this video highlights so well. It’s evening, but the sun is still high in the sky since we are currently experiencing around 20 hours of daylight every day, which the peonies and the farmers love! https://t.co/RJl0P8Qtd3 pic.twitter.com/6LtCnHoNd7— Alaska Peony Co-Op (@AlaskaPeonyCoop) June 14, 2020
Even sports here are played in midnight without lights.
Only in Alaska...Midnight sun game. First pitch 12:01 AM...no lights. @masonsteffers11 pic.twitter.com/Qwl1oUUwcN— Greg Steffers (@GSteffers) June 21, 2019
One of the greatest spectacles in sports will take place tonight at Growden Memorial Park in Fairbanks, Alaska.— Garett Mansfield (@GarettMansfield) June 21, 2019
Welcoming the #SummerSolstice, the Midnight Sun Baseball Game will begin at 10 p.m. local time (2 a.m. EDT) and played without artificial lighting. pic.twitter.com/h7ZOx8DlHE
In the USA, there are many celebrations as a result of the melting pot of immigrants' cultures. Alaska, for example, holds the Midnight Sun Game, a baseball game is played through the midnight hour, with no artificial lightning. pic.twitter.com/kDbsQUAZ9a— VenTESOL (@VenTESOL) June 17, 2020
The sun here doesn't seem ready to set for around 2 months.
5 minutes to 10pm the— 🌎CKS 🌌💕 (@SchaffnerCk) June 12, 2020
Sun is not ready to set. pic.twitter.com/cN6sgPG5WR
Bit of midnight sun.#alaska #arctic #ice #seaice #beach #polarmidnight #sunset #nature pic.twitter.com/a2Irv8RcI9— northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) May 30, 2020
road trips through alaska under the midnight sun pic.twitter.com/CxKlsvBS5K— john (@johncwingfield) March 10, 2020
Southwest Alaska — midnight sun ✨ @AKSalmonProject #salmonlife #askforalaska 🐟 pic.twitter.com/bKB5i8bKe3— Salmon Sisters (@aksalmonsisters) July 7, 2019
Happy #FirstDayofSummer! The midnight sun shines over Fortymile Wild and Scenic River in #Alaska 🕶️ #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/ojUqUHH6Ox— US Department of the Interior (@Interior) June 21, 2019
#Alaska truly is the land of the midnight sun.. pic.twitter.com/LwIYAEKEu8— Miami Rick ✈️🇺🇸 (@miami_rick) June 10, 2019
It was 1:07am....and this was the view as I came down the stairs onto a sleepy ramp in the land of the midnight sun.. #B747 #Anchorage #Alaska pic.twitter.com/4tDxM5wkDf— Miami Rick ✈️🇺🇸 (@miami_rick) June 28, 2018
Camping under Alaska’s midnight sun.#Camping #campinglife #Survival #outdoors #outdoorlife #outdoorliving #hiking #hikinglife #hikingtrip #adventure #AdventureTime #adventuretravel #travel #wilderness #wildcamping #nature #explore #campervan #Alaska pic.twitter.com/lPbaertq6b— Survival Camping World (@SurvivalCampin9) June 20, 2018
June 21st is the Summer Solstice, when the sun never sets in the Arctic. Multiple exposures taken in Alaska shows the midnight sun. #awesome pic.twitter.com/9fbtlTUD62— INSH (@INSH) June 26, 2017
Summer brings midnight sun to Kenai #WildlifeRefuge by Gareth Blakemore #Alaska #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/YC9hhkeuCX— US Department of the Interior (@Interior) June 21, 2017
Jeepin in Alaska 🏔 #alaskamidnightsun #midnightsunjeepin #jeep #wrangler #jeepwrangler #4x4 #alaska #fairbanks #offroad #jeeplove #beautiful #jeep #northernjeeps #blessed #extremeterrain #jkjeep #jeepaddiction #jeepporn #alaskanjeep #4WP #beautiful #northernjeep #alaskatrails #4x4alaska #beautifulviews #alaskaviews #exploringalaska #experiencealaska #jeepnalaska @jeeparmy_ig
With a month without night, @GatesArcticNPS is the land of the midnight sun #Alaska pic.twitter.com/w1fnKVSG7H— US Department of the Interior (@Interior) July 2, 2016
Would you believe this photo was taken after midnight? Alaska is the land of midnight sun! #RockThePark #Denali @DenaliNPS @GoParks pic.twitter.com/dIXZRCbhl6— #RockThePark (@RockThePark_) December 22, 2016
And gives us some of the most amazing sights.
It is surely a wonderful and rare phenomenon for the rest of the world, especially us Indians, but for those in Alaska, it's a way of life.
When the entire world sleeps at night, Alaskans are wide awake and don't get surprised if you see them hiking, camping or working.